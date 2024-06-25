Crazy Town Frontman Shifty Shellshock Shared Mysterious Final Post About 'Fakes' Before His Death

Shifty Shellshock is tragically dead… And it just made his final Instagram post all the more eerie.

Early on Tuesday morning, we were the first to report the Crazy Town frontman had sadly passed away. Per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website, Shifty, born Seth Binzer, was listed as deceased at just 49. He apparently passed away in his LA home, but a cause of death has not yet been reported.

So sad and shocking. And like we said, his final IG post doesn’t make things any easier to digest…

Related: Real World Alum Sarah Becker Dead By Suicide

The last time Shifty shared a post on his Instagram feed was back on April 28. And oddly, it’s an unsettling photo of a man in a black mask and shirt staring at the camera while standing amongst individuals in white masks and shirts looking away. A text box over the photo reads:

“Real is rare, fake is everywhere.”

The musician added in his caption:

“To the ones who stay even when I try my hardest to scare the[m] away”

See (below):

How cryptic… What does it mean?? It sounds like he was really going through something, but this reads as… grateful?

Well, on the same day, he also posted a few other concerning images… Scroll through them (below):

So mysterious. What was he going though?

We guess we’ll be left wondering until more details emerge… Rest in peace, Shifty.

[Images via Seth Binzer/Instagram & Crazy Town/YouTube]