'Love Has Won' Cult Leader's Dead Body Found Mummified In 'Shrine' As Her Followers Are Arrested!

A cult leader’s dead body was found mummified and adorned with Christmas lights by Colorado police, with her followers insisting that she had “ascended.”

According to an affidavit, Amy Carlson’s (pictured above) body was erected in “some type of shrine” by the followers of her religious group “Love Has Won,” which some officials and former members have described as a cult. The 45-year-old boasted an impressive resume to her devotees, claiming that she was “Mother God,” 19 billion years old, and a reincarnation of Jesus. During an appearance on Dr. Phil last year, Amy said she could cure cancer patients “with the power of love.”

Seven alleged members of her group were arrested in Crestone, Colorado on Wednesday and charged with abuse of a corpse. They also face child abuse charges after police found a 13-year-old and 2-year-old in a home where the group members were staying. The arrest warrant stated:

“The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office has received many complaints from families within the United States saying that the group is brainwashing people and stealing their money.”

The cult leader built her following online through live streams to viewers around the globe, in which she claimed she was a divine being who was trying to save humanity and bring world peace.

The former McDonald’s employee also claimed that former president Donald Trump is her father, that she performed over 100,000 “spiritual surgeries,” that she communicates regularly with late actor Robin Williams, that she has been reincarnated over 530 times, and that she would lead 144,000 “chosen ones” into a mythical, fifth dimension.

Carlson’s most devoted followers lived with her in Colorado, where they hosted live streams trying to get other followers to donate and buy merch while doting on Carlson. According to Vice, members had to call her “Mother God” or “Mom,” were allowed only four to five hours of sleep, were often underfed, and at times were banned from sitting down. A former member who went by Taylor told the outlet:

“It’s … a lot of mental manipulation, a lot of brainwash. Everything is revolved around Amy.”

Police became aware of Amy’s body after a follower reported it. He told investigators he had taken in a group of people who needed a place to stay, and found the corpse in a back bedroom when he returned home last month following a trip to Denver.

The follower, who has not been charged, said he believed the group had transported Carlson’s body to his home from California. Investigators searched an SUV on the property and said the back seat was laid down in a position “consistent with someone transporting the mummified remains.”

Per CBS Denver, authorities later identified the arrested people as Ryan Kramer, Christopher Royer, Sarah Rudolph, Karin Raymond, Jason Castillo, John Robertson, and Obdulia Franco. It’s currently unclear when Carlson died, and the cause of her death has yet to be revealed.

