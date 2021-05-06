OMG! Woman Arrested At Atlanta Airport For Smuggling $40K Worth Of Cocaine IN SHOES!

She sure tried!!

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for smuggling three pounds of cocaine, AKA an estimated $40,000 worth, hidden in the soles of her shoes! Returning from Jamaica on Sunday, the unnamed female was pulled aside for further inspection when the plane landed from the tropical destination. While a statement published by US Customs and Border Protection did not indicate why she was flagged, it did insist:

“CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.”

Related: Adam Sandler Hilariously Responds To Hostess Who Turned Him Away At IHOP!

Turns out they were right to be suspicious! Upon inspection, agents quickly found white powdery substance hidden in the bottom of seven pairs of shoes! The substance, which tested positive for cocaine, was stuffed in the sole of sneakers, sandals, and even a pair of wedges (inset, above).

CBP is clearly tired of retrieving drugs from shoes because they started their statement writing:

“Shoes are made for walking and not smuggling narcotics.”

LOLz!! Apparently border agents seize more than 3,600 pounds of drugs on a daily basis. And this particular case isn’t even the first time someone has been pegged for smuggling drugs in their shoes. In December, a drug-sniffing dog revealed more than a pound of fentanyl duct-taped inside an Arizona man’s shoe.

Shoes are made for walking not smuggling #cocaine. “Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” said @CBP Port Director at @ATLairport https://t.co/gkA2UnUnaW pic.twitter.com/8JscBTKWCH — CBP Southeast (@CBPSoutheast) May 4, 2021

On the increased creativity (or naïveté, you decide) of drug smugglers, Paula Rivera, a CBP port director for the Area Port of Atlanta, said in the press release:

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers. Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

Related: Restaurant Manager To Pay $500K To Black Employee He ENSLAVED For Five Years

As for the woman in question, she’s been turned over to Clayton County Police Department for prosecution. The statement continued:

“Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

There’s seemingly plenty of pretty incriminating evidence with these photos, but we’ll have to wait and see how this case turns out. At this time, there’s no additional information on the charges the woman faces. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via CPB & CBP Southeast/Twitter]