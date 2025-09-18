Got A Tip?

Home D4vd Was Staying At & Where Tesla Was Parked Searched By LAPD -- Many Items Seized

Cops are digging up more clues.

Earlier this month, a dismembered body was discovered in a Tesla registered to singer D4vd. The body was just identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing for over a year. She also had a matching tattoo to the singer’s “Shh…” on his right index finger, and her mother said she had a boyfriend named David.

As the investigation continues, cops were seen searching a home in an affluent Hollywood community for hours on Wednesday evening — where the musician is believed to have been living and near where the Tesla was found abandoned!

Here’s what we know. According to TMZ, homicide detectives searched a home currently being rented by Josh Marshall — D4vd’s manager at Interscope. According to several posts on the Romantic Homicide artist’s socials, he’s been there a bunch. For instance, in February, he was seen singing in the kitchen with Benny Blanco and dancing with KATSEYE in the living room. The outlet confirmed the background of the singer’s posts matches photos of the property on a real estate site. See HERE.

Neighborhood sources told the outlet that yellow tape was put up around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at both ends of the street as tons of unmarked cars and about 10-12 law enforcement officers were seen at the home until midnight. They were going through the garage and the house — and they found stuff of interest. LAPD homicide detectives wound up walking away with a computer and several large evidence bags.

A black Tesla with Texas plates — matching the car in question — had often been seen parked in front of the home and other areas of the neighborhood, sources said.

TMZ also obtained a photo of the 20-year-old, born David Anthony Burke, just .3 miles from Celeste’s family’s home in Lake Elsinore, California, where she lived before her disappearance. It’s unclear exactly when the photo was taken. See it HERE.

The Feel It vocalist is currently on tour, but his show in Seattle on Wednesday night was canceled. TMZ believes he’s on his way back to LA, where he is supposed to perform on Saturday.

Thoughts? Share them (below).

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]

Sep 18, 2025 10:00am PDT

