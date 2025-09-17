Murder Victim In D4vd's Car Identified As Missing Teen -- And Girl's Mother Says She Has A Tattoo That Matches His!

Wow. We’ve just gotten a major update in the case of the body found in singer D4vd‘s car…

Earlier this month, cops were called to Hollywood Tow for reports of a foul odor coming from a Tesla. A dismembered body was discovered inside, believed to have been there for an extended period of time. The car was found to be registered to D4vd. It had been impounded after it was found and reported abandoned — though interestingly, it was never reported stolen. It was quickly determined the body inside was not the famous owner, who is currently on tour — the remains were that of a young woman. And the plot thickened…

The medical examiner’s office described the body as belonging to a woman with wavy black hair and weighing about 71 lbs. The cause of death is yet to be determined. But a week later, a huge update has caused shockwaves.

On Wednesday, authorities announced the body has been identified through forensics. It’s Celeste Rivas.

The teen had been missing for over a year. According to a missing persons bulletin released by the Riverside Sheriff’s Department, she was last seen on April 5, 2024, at age 13! She was listed as 5’3” and 120 lbs with dark brown hair. She would be 15 years old today.

What does this have to do with D4vd? Well, according to her mother, Celeste does have shocking ties to the musician!

Per TMZ, law enforcement said the teenager had a tattoo on her right index finger that read “Shhh…” Who else has that same tattoo?? D4vd! And his is on the same finger. OMG…

And it gets darker…

Celeste’s mom has been suspicious of the Romantic Homicide artist since news broke about the body in the Tesla, long before her daughter was confirmed to be the body. Why? The mother knew the teenager had a boyfriend named David! D4vd is obviously a stage name — but the 20-year-old singer’s real name is David Anthony Burke.

The mom also addressed the matching tattoo, noting her daughter’s was in red ink. Eerie.

FWIW, this tattoo is not unique to these two. Rihanna popularized it way back in 2008, and other celebs like Lindsay Lohan and Lily Allen also have one. Also, D4vd’s ink is fairly new. TMZ looked through photos of the Feel It vocalist from April to the beginning of August 2024 and didn’t spot the body art. It first made an appearance in September 2024 – several months after the teen went missing – where it could be seen written on his index finger. See:

That said, considering the context, it would be a hell of a coincidence for someone to have stolen this man’s car and dumped a body in it, and that body happened to have a tattoo in common.

As of now, police have not shared if they have a suspect, and the musician’s rep declined to comment so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation. While on tour, D4vd has reportedly been in communication with law enforcement.

A very sad day for this young girl’s family. We are sending them our condolences as they process this devastating loss.

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

