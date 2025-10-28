SHOCKING Discovery In D4vd's Home As Teen's Death Mystery Continues

Eerie new details have emerged in the case of D4vd and Celeste Rivas.

It’s been an incredibly shocking month for fans of the Romantic Homicide singer as news broke that missing teen Rivas was found dead and dismembered in the trunk of his abandoned car. And then we learned they were in a relationship — despite her being a minor of just 13 years old! There have yet to be any official charges filed against D4vd, born David Anthony Burke — hell, he hasn’t even been named a person of interest! But every new detail makes it look worse for him. And the latest may be the most disturbing so far.

As we’ve previously reported, the Here With You singer’s LA home was raided by homicide detectives in the wake of Rivas’ remains being discovered, and many items were seized. We haven’t gotten too many details on what the items were, but private investigator Stephen Fischer is opening up a bit about a “sadistic” discovery.

Related: Teacher & Her Boyfriend Charged With Sex Trafficking Of 16-Year-Old Student

Speaking to CourtTV, the P.I. claimed:

“We found some things that had been delivered to the house that just don’t belong there — don’t belong in any type of environment like that.”

Uhhh, what?? What kind of things? He continued:

“They are things you could use to get rid of a person if you wanted to. It’s really sadistic stuff.”

That’s SO chilling… Fischer didn’t ever clarify exactly what the items were, and the investigation is still ongoing so conclusions still can’t be made, but his words are enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine. Like… heavy duty saws? Lyme? What does he mean?? We know the way Celeste was disposed of included dismemberment and wrapping. Goodness…

According to the P.I., the Los Angeles Police Department didn’t seize the mystery items, but did take photos of it for evidence. He also noted it’s “not a crime just ordering these things.” Hence no charges yet, we guess.

So, so creepy. What are your reactions to this latest update? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via D4vd/Instagram & Esmeralda Lozano/GoFundMe]