Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Teacher & Her Boyfriend Charged With Sex Trafficking Of 16-Year-Old Student Whitney Leavitt & Mark Ballas Spark MAJOR DWTS Controversy!! Sydney Sweeney Was Told She 'Should Get Botox' At 16 YEARS OLD To Make It In Hollywood! WTF?! Khloé Kardashian Iced Out Barry's Bootcamp Founder -- Because He Called Her Fat! Woman Kidnapped By Boyfriend -- And Saved Just As He Was About To Kill Her! Read The Harrowing Story… Watch Horrifying Moment Ghost Adventures Star Learns On Camera That His Wife Tried To Murder Him! Inside Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard’s ‘Volatile’ Marriage -- Explosive Fights, Days-Long Ice Outs, And More: SOURCES Suzanne Somers' Widower Created An AI Clone Of His Late Wife -- And Says He Can't Tell The Difference! Dax Shepard Joked About Hitting Kristen Bell 'Several Times' In Resurfaced Interview Years Before 'Tone-Deaf' Anniversary Post! DoorDash Driver FIRED After Accusing Customer Of Sexual Assault! Why?? Young Scottish Mom Faked Entire Pregnancy -- And Tried To Fool Family With Silicone Baby Doll! Janelle Monáe Says She Time Traveled To See David Bowie -- And Boygenius Star Lucy Dacus' Face Is MUST SEE!

True Crime

SHOCKING Discovery In D4vd's Home As Teen's Death Mystery Continues

SHOCKING Discovery In D4vd's Home As Teen's Death Mystery Continues

Eerie new details have emerged in the case of D4vd and Celeste Rivas.

It’s been an incredibly shocking month for fans of the Romantic Homicide singer as news broke that missing teen Rivas was found dead and dismembered in the trunk of his abandoned car. And then we learned they were in a relationship — despite her being a minor of just 13 years old! There have yet to be any official charges filed against D4vd, born David Anthony Burke — hell, he hasn’t even been named a person of interest! But every new detail makes it look worse for him. And the latest may be the most disturbing so far.

As we’ve previously reported, the Here With You singer’s LA home was raided by homicide detectives in the wake of Rivas’ remains being discovered, and many items were seized. We haven’t gotten too many details on what the items were, but private investigator Stephen Fischer is opening up a bit about a “sadistic” discovery.

Related:  Teacher & Her Boyfriend Charged With Sex Trafficking Of 16-Year-Old Student

Speaking to CourtTV, the P.I. claimed:

“We found some things that had been delivered to the house that just don’t belong there — don’t belong in any type of environment like that.”

Uhhh, what?? What kind of things? He continued:

“They are things you could use to get rid of a person if you wanted to. It’s really sadistic stuff.”

That’s SO chilling… Fischer didn’t ever clarify exactly what the items were, and the investigation is still ongoing so conclusions still can’t be made, but his words are enough to send shivers down anyone’s spine. Like… heavy duty saws? Lyme? What does he mean?? We know the way Celeste was disposed of included dismemberment and wrapping. Goodness…

According to the P.I., the Los Angeles Police Department didn’t seize the mystery items, but did take photos of it for evidence. He also noted it’s “not a crime just ordering these things.” Hence no charges yet, we guess.

So, so creepy. What are your reactions to this latest update? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via D4vd/Instagram & Esmeralda Lozano/GoFundMe]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 28, 2025 13:00pm PDT

Share This