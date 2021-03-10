Dakota Johnson Had The Most PERFECT Reaction To Being Kicked Off Her Parents' ‘Payroll’ As A Teen!

Where do we get this kind of confidence??

In Tuesday night’s episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Dakota Johnson’s father Don Johnson gushed all about how his 31-year-old daughter handled being kicked off “payroll” after deciding to become an actress full time! When Seth asked if Don often shared career advice to the younger Johnson, the actor joked:

“That bus left. She doesn’t need any advice from me.”

So, how come she stopped getting help financially as a teen? The Kenan comedian shared:

“The funny thing about her is—we have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll. Towards the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’ Or something like that. And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college.’”

The 71-year-old remembered explaining to the aspiring creative (who made her film debut at ten years old) that not going to college meant she “won’t be on the payroll anymore.” He even worried how she was “going to manage.” But Dakota had no fears at all! She said:

“Don’t you worry about it.”

LOL! And apparently it was only three weeks later that she was cast in The Social Network, her dad adding, “and the rest is, shall we say, cinema history.” WOW! Ch-ch-check out the full interview below to learn more about the Watchmen star’s new show and thoughts on his daughter’s successful career!

What would U have said in this situation, readers??

