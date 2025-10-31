Gwyneth Paltrow Had To Give Chris Martin Permission To Date Much Younger Sophie Turner: REPORT

LOLz! Forget meeting the parents. Sophie Turner has to pass the test against… Gwyneth Paltrow!

The most unexpected couple helping close out 2025 is none other than Joe Jonas‘ ex-wife and Coldplay‘s Chris Martin. They’ve been the talk of the town ever since news broke that Sophie split from her British aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson in September and immediately went on a “secret date” with the singer, whom she’s been fangirling over for years! The Fix You artist is pretty fresh off a breakup with long-term girlfriend Dakota Johnson, so the timing was perfect. They’ve been hitting it off, connecting over their similar backgrounds and more.

But before Chris could get with the much younger woman — they’ve got a 19-year age gap — the performer had to get permission from his ex-wife! OMG!

According to Rob Shuter‘s #ShuterScoop on Monday, the 48-year-old had to get Gwyn’s approval before dating the actress! A source close to the musician dished:

“Gwyneth still has enormous influence in Chris’s life. They may have consciously uncoupled, but she’s the unofficial gatekeeper. You don’t date Chris without Gwyneth knowing — or approving.”

Crazy!

Since the exes still share two kids, Apple and Moses, they’ve stayed very close since their divorce. It’s because of that the Goop founder has such a say in her ex’s life! The source added:

“They vacation together, they text constantly, and she still helps manage parts of his world. She’s protective of him — and she’ll definitely have thoughts about Sophie.”

Uh oh… What’s the 53-year-old gonna think of someone just a few years older than their kids? Apple’s 21, with Moses currently 19. Sophie’s 29, perhaps a little too close for comfort? The confidant went on:

“Gwyneth’s not mean — she’s just… Gwyneth. She likes her smoothies green and her exes’ girlfriends balanced.”

LMFAO!

Because of this, the Game of Thrones star has been warned by mutual friends that the Glee alum’s opinion carries a LOT of weight and to approach the situation cautiously and respectfully. Pressure’s on to impress!

But she seems to be passing the test so far! After all, they are dating, so it wasn’t a hard no! And it sounds like Sophie’s proving herself:

“She knows Sophie’s young, beautiful, and just out of a messy divorce. But if she makes Chris happy — Gwyneth will bless it.”

We’ve heard of exes and co-parents having a tight bond post-split, but this really is next level! Hah!

Reactions?! Are you surprised by this?!

