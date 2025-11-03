Dakota Johnson ALSO Dating Again Amid Sophie Turner & Chris Martin Romance Rumors... Just A Little More 'Slowly'

Dakota Johnson is putting herself back out there.

Five months after ending her lengthy relationship with Chris Martin, the 50 Shades of Grey star is reportedly back on the market. On Monday, an insider told People Dakota “has been slowly dating again and she’s happy.”

As fans know, she had been with the Coldplay frontman since 2017. By 2020, the pair were even engaged, but clearly not in any rush to get married because by the time they split in 2025, they were still just fiancés… not husband and wife. And according to reports, that might’ve been a major reason they decided to call things off. Because Chris just wasn’t very interested in moving forward! Sources told People:

“Her relationship with Chris was often hot and cold, and while she always hoped they’d work out, she seems lighter and more at peace now that it’s final.”

Well, that’s certainly good to hear. They did have a rocky relationship, even said to be on-again, off-again for a lot of it. Sounds like a lead singer-sized load off her mind.

We’re also glad to hear she’s getting back on the horse. Because it’s not like the Sparks singer is taking his time to get back out on the dating scene…

As we’ve been following, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband is rumored to be in the early stages of a romance with Sophie Turner. The pair reportedly went on a “secret date” last month just WEEKS after she called things off with her aristocrat boyfriend Peregrine Pearson. And it didn’t take long for the comparisons to start rolling in, as an insider claimed Chris really enjoys finally being with someone from a similar cultural background to himself — AKA someone British! Ouch for both Dakota AND Gwyneth we guess!

It’ll be inneresting to see who Dakota is linked to next! Maybe someone ‘murican! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

