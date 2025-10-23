Dakota Johnson Details 'Scary' Side Of Being A Nepo Baby!

Being a nepo baby in Hollywood has its perks, but it also has its downsides. Just ask Dakota Johnson.

Perezcious readers know the Fifty Shades of Grey alum is the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith and Miami Vice actor/singer-songwriter Don Johnson. Her grandmother is another actress, Tippi Hedren. And let’s not forget, her stepdad at one point was also Antonio Banderas, who was married to her mom from 1996 to 2015. So, yeah! A long line of icons!

But with so many superstars in her life, it wasn’t always easy for Dakota growing up. In fact, it was “scary” for her at times.

Related: Jaden Smith Called Out As Nepo Baby After Scoring Coveted Fashion Gig!

She told Vogue Germany in an interview on Tuesday:

“When I was little, there were times when it was really quite scary, and people would aggressively and physically try to get to my mom when we were just going to the supermarket or something. If you accept that as normal as a little kid, it can lead to a lot of complexes.”

Oof!

That is terrifying to witness so young! Then there’s the fact that many people knew about her personal life, whether she wanted them to or not, since she and her whole family are in the spotlight. Dakota explained:

“And then, of course, the fact that you’re in the public eye and the world knows about your private life in a way that’s very invasive, rude, and painful.”

She’s not a big fan of that part as a celebrity, apparently! Although being a nepo baby isn’t all it’s cracked up to be all the time, the Madame Web star recognizes the advantage she got from it:

“So, yes, there are downsides, but there are also incredible upsides — like with everything, I think.”

Looking back, Dakota said she also knew parts of her life were very different from her peers at school:

“I grew up on set and was always surrounded by people who made movies. I mean, I was born in Texas because my dad worked there, so I always knew that my family’s profession was different than, say, my schoolmates whose moms went to the office every day.”

The Materialists lead remembered being “on the road so much” with her loved ones growing up. However, she didn’t have a problem with it! She shared:

“I always just accepted it. This is what we do. It’s in our blood.”

It sounds like Dakota is a proud nepo baby — despite the “scary” moments she experienced in the past.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments (below)…

[Image via Macguyver/Udo Salters/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]