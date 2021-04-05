Stars Who Had Tattoos Removed Or Covered Up!

It seems no amount of lessons learned will ever keep celebrities from getting tattoos! Heard it was a bad idea to get your current flame’s name or likeness inked? Do it anyway! Wrong translations of different sayings? Why not!



We’ve honestly seen it all!

After all, the heart wants what it wants… and the idea of getting new body art doesn’t seem so permanent when you can always laser it off. Or better yet, cover it up with another piece! At least, that’s what your fave stars have proved time and time again!

Just take a look (below)…

Kylie Jenner

Before welcoming her first child with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner was very much entangled with rapper Tyga — so much so she had his “t” initial tatted on her ankle in 2016! You can just make it out (above, inset).

While he also paid tribute to his then-girlfriend with his own tattoo (we’ll get to that later), this relationship wasn’t forever, even if the ink was supposed to be. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star transformed the cursive “t” into a cursive “la” to display her love for the city.

Tyga had a bit of a different experience…

Tyga

On a KarJenner family vacation to St. Barts, Tyga unveiled his own feelings for the teen! Shocking Kris Jenner (and less so, her sisters), KUWTK viewers saw the dad of one play coy about the large ink of “Kylie” featured on the inside of his elbow. You can see just a peek of it (above)!

The artist, who is absolutely covered in tattoos, did eventually re-work the art after their split became final, final.

Khloé Kardashian & Lamar Odom

Here’s a throwback for you guys!

Before Kylie and Tyga, Khloé Kardashian had dedicated a valuable piece of real estate to Lamar Odom! In 2009, the star took to her then-blog, telling fans of her and Lamar’s decision to get tattoos of each other’s initials (above). She wrote:

“Hi dolls! Hope you all had a fabulous weekend…I definitely did! Saturday night Lamar and I were eating at Sunset Plaza and I just said, ‘Let’s go to Tattoo Mania! I want a tattoo!’ I think the best tattoo experiences are the spontaneous ones, because that way you are not only left with the tattoo, but an amazing memory to go along with it! I’m definitely a believer in tattoos as long as they are thoughtful and have significant meaning, which all of mine do. On my wrist I have ‘I love you’ in my father’s handwriting and on my lower back I have a cross and angel wings with ‘Daddy’ written above it in honor of my father and now I have my husband’s initials ‘LO.’”

Khloé continued her post, adding:

“Tattoos are something you’ll have for the rest of your life so it’s important to get one that truly means something to you. When we were at dinner, I just knew I wanted a tattoo for Lamar in the web of my hand, and then once we got to the shop we decided on getting each other’s initials. I got ‘LO’ in cursive on my right hand and he got ‘KO’ on both hands. I love how my tattoo flows with the one I already have. It’s special to me, which is why I believe it’s worth it when it symbolizes something or someone that is important to you.”

The pair, who married in 2009, split in 2013 before KoKo’s filing for divorce was finalized in 2016. Odom ended up removing this last trace of his ex-wife in 2019. Though the former NBA pro never talked about having it lasered off, he was photographed in May of that year with laser removal scars where her “KO” used to be.

As for the reality TV star? It’s unclear when she actually started removing his initials, but looking at the same spot now, you’d be hard pressed to even find a remnant of it! Take a look (below):

It wasn’t the only time she’s undergone the procedure, though. Speaking of her “daddy” tattoo earlier, she had the “tramp stamp,” which she got when she was 16, removed in 2017. She even documented it on her social media for followers:

Ouch!!

Sorry, Tristan Thompson, but we think Lam was the last of her tattoo tributes!

Pete Davidson

Where do we begin?

Before we even get started on the different pieces Pete Davidson has covering his body, let us tell you this first: he’s announced plans to have ALL of them removed — including his past tributes to former fiancée Ariana Grande. During a virtual Q&A with fans in December 2020, the comedian revealed he already started the process of getting them gone! At the point of that chat, Pete displayed his hand, which showed little signs of any remaining ink.

The reasoning? His acting career!

Davidson told viewers he was sick and tired of spending hours in the makeup chair to have them covered up. Can you blame him?? The SNL star is covered in countless tats — we could hardly even keep track of the ones he got during his short-lived engagement to Ariana!

One, for example, was an outlined pair of Playboy bunny ears — like the ones Ari sported for her Dangerous Woman album art — both he and the singer had inked behind their ears.

As you can see (below), he had his changed to a filled-in heart:

Unfortunately, he has plenty of remnants of his Ariana relationship. Matching one of her four-year-old tattoos, Pete had the words “mille tendresse” inked on his neck. The French term means “a thousand tendernesses” and was taken from the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The New York native replaced it in February 2019 with — get this, “CURSED”! Damn, tell her how you really feel, Pete!

You can see the replacement in this since-deleted snap taken by tattoo artist Jon Mesa, who actually warned him about the foreverness of ink:

Early on into their whirlwind relationship, the 27-year-old also had her “AG” initials tattooed on one of his thumb knuckles. Add that to their matching clouds, and his tat tribute to Piggy Smallz (their pet pig):

It was also during this Ari romance that Pete had another of his body art removed: his tribute to ex-girlfriend Cazzie David which was an image of her face surrounded by a few stars. His cover-up of choice? A black block obscuring her face… until he went ahead and covered up the entirety of the cute drawling with a large forest.

Take a look at the before-and-after (below):

Well, guess we can say goodbye to all of these, right?

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian truly wears his heart on his sleeve. Or more specifically, permanently inked on his body! The tatted Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first revealed he had now-ex girlfriend Adrienne Bailon‘s name written in ink (above, right inset), which he debuted on an episode of the reality TV show (below)!

Talk about a throwback!

While you’d be hard pressed to find a recent topless of Rob to see how he may have covered up the ink, it seemed he didn’t learn his lesson when he also replaced it with a tattoo of his once-rumored flame Rita Ora‘s face!

Big sis Kim Kardashian harshly joked about his piece amid his weight gain during a 2016 episode of KUWTK, saying:

“He covered it with a life-sized barbie doll of Rita that has now turned into a Cabbage Patch Doll. Have you seen it lately? It was like a Barbie doll and he’s gained weight and it’s like a huge Cabbage Patch Kid. Huge!”

Wow. Not really the kind of support her brother deserved.

Johnny Depp

Once madly in love, Johnny Depp had Amber Heard‘s nickname “SLIM” tatted on his knuckles, but amid their contentious 2016 divorce, the veteran actor had it altered to “SCUM.” Then in 2018, his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Tommy Henriksen revealed Johnny updated the tat showing the letter “A” (in the anarchy sign) covering one of the letters.

So, what does it spell now?? “SCAM.” We can’t tell which is worse…

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was one of many celebs to cement her marriage with a new piece of body art! While you can see her dragon ink (above), the piece actually featured “Billy Bob” to memorialize her union with Billy Bob Thornton in 2000. You can see where her skin tone looks different right above it. The couple divorced in 2003, with Angie later lasering off the tattoo altogether.

It’s since been replaced with the coordinates of her six children’s birth places.

Demi Lovato

Okay, Demi Lovato had perfectly good reason to cover up one of her arm tattoos. In 2011, the singer had a pair of lips (above) inked on her left wrist, choosing to have it replaced with a pair of roses. Her “vagina tattoo,” as it had been called at the time, was changed in 2015.

The star explained on Twitter in a fiery defense back at the original tattoo artist (who shaded Lovato’s coverup):

“First, I would like to say I’m really sorry I don’t remember you or getting tattooed by you, but as you know I was f**ked up and sometimes people act like ‘#turds’ when they’re loaded. Second, I apologize for my ‘#peepeetoiletseat’… That wasn’t on purpose, I was simply a drunken teenage girl. Lastly, I apologize for making fun of your work.. But… if I were you, I wouldn’t claim that one because it looked more like an open vagina (or even a butt hole as my 8 year old little sister called it at the time.)”

The message continued:

“I also wouldn’t be admitting to the fact that you tattooed a very intoxicated 18 year old on a tour bus without the proper judgement that most legit tattoo artists have of saying ‘Hmm… This underage kid is wasted, maybe I shouldn’t permanently ink a hot pink kiss mark on this girl’s wrist….? Oh well… F**k it, she’s famous.’”

She finished her clapback at the time with:

“I can’t blame you for getting the tattoo, I take full responsibility for that but if the issue here is you wanting credit, maybe next time you should wait for the person to get your tattoo sober so they would actually remember getting the tattoo in the first place, or perhaps you could’ve thought about all of this as a blessing that I forgot everything about you – that was until you outted yourself for the now internationally infamous ‘vagina tattoo.’ But you’re right, I should give credit where credit is due, and you Ashley, surely deserve credit for this one. #justputitonmytab”

Couldn’t agree more!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox has a different story when it comes to her body art! Despite calling the process of tattoo removal “extremely painful,” the Transformers star no longer wanted the “negative energy” surrounding her Marilyn Monroe tattoo featured on her forearm.

In 2011, she shared about her decision to Italian magazine Amica:

“I’m removing it. It is a negative character, as she suffered from personality disorders and was bipolar. I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life.”

Fair enough!!

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande boasts more tattoos than we can even count, and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if she lost track of them all, too! The Positions singer has made it clear she’s not afraid of the needle, especially if it means covering up any ink that’s no longer relevant (ahem, sayonara Pete).

For example, while dating the SNL comedian, Ari had “always” done under her rib cage:

Originally a Harry Potter reference (she and Davidson shared a love of the series), in 2019 she revealed its new look surrounded by seven leaves (below). The star captioned it in part, writing, “not a cover up just evolvin.”

Grande and Davidson both had “reborn” tatted on their left hands, but following their split, she covered up the word with what appeared to be half a laurel wreath.What could it mean?? We’re not entirely sure, though laurel wreaths usually signify victory. So, guess we know who thinks they won this breakup.

Ari also used to have Pete’s name tattooed on her finger, but she debuted some new ink in her thank u, next music video. Peep the black heart (below):

Additionally, she had “8414,” the badge number of Pete’s late dad Scott, inked on her foot — only to replace it with a tribute to her late ex Mac Miller‘s dog Myron.

You can peep the Myron moment (below) in this behind-the-scenes footage from the thank u, next music video.

Unfortunately, Ariana had more ink to face. The star suffered a very embarrassing mishap — which she didn’t end up removing — but very much altered with another awkward blunder.

Okay, we’ve teased it enough: amid backlash of appropriating Japanese culture for her 7 Rings release, the star received new ink to commemorate the track! Unfortunately, her Japanese could use some brushing up because instead of the Kanji character symbols meant to say “7 Rings,” the star ended up with a tattoo which translates to “shichirin.” For those who don’t know, shichirin means small Japanese grill.

Except it only got worse from there…

Grande’s Japanese tutor, Ayumi, told her to add the character for “finger” (指) in between and above the original tattoo, as an attempt to correct the mistake. The pop star didn’t follow the exact directions, though, and added the extra character directly beneath the one for seven (七), along with a heart. So now, her tattoo actually means something along the lines of “Japanese BBQ finger.”

See (below)!

Zoë Kravitz

Not completely unlike Ariana, Zoë Kravitz has struggle with a mistranslated piece of body art! The actress, who boasts over 60 tattoos, slowly removed the Arabic lettering featured on her left shoulder blade. Originally meant to mean “let love rule,” fans ended up being the ones to reveal it was grammatically incorrect.

While the ink was slow to fade through laser removal, Zoë eventually had what was left covered by a large dragonfly in 2019, done by celeb artist Dr. Woo. Swipe to the second pic to ch-ch-check out it:

Jhené Aiko

At a certain point, Jhené Aiko wanted to commemorate her relationship with rapper Big Sean by getting a colorful portrait of him tattooed on her left arm (above). Amid speculation the pair of artists split in 2018, she displayed a tattoo artist hard at work on her back. As it turned out, Jhené had chosen to replace Sean’s face with a large galaxy!

Take a look:

An even more close-up of the new look from tattoo artist Miryam Lumpini herself:

Her “cover up” prompted more talk that the couple had gone their separate ways. After being called out by The Shade Room on IG over the big ink, she clapped back in the comments:

“Don’t let this distract you from the fact that i also covered my buddha and Bible verse… but still love and respect Buddha AND Jesus lol. have a good day, kids.”

And on Twitter, Aiko further elaborated:

“I covered ALL my tats w/ a big ass Dragon w/ a Phoenix wing breathing life and light into a new galaxy. NEW ART! NO BEEF! ALL LOVE!…and im STILL adding more cuz… f**k yeah pain.”

Plus, she had a pretty spot-on response to a fan who asked specifically why she covered up his face, sharing:

“It didnt match with the dragon sis.”

OK, true! LOLz!

Amber Rose

Once upon a time, Amber Rose found love in Hollywood with Wiz Khalifa. They had a child, she got his face tattooed on her upper arm (in 2013), and then sadly, they broke up. But her body art remained!

Well, until 2017 when Amber had it covered up with Slash, the lead guitarist from Guns N’ Roses (you can see a peek of him in the lower right side of her bicep above).

Cardi B

Cardi B is covered in tattoos, but one you won’t find on her?? The name of her ex-boyfriend!! Over this summer, the rapper revealed she still had Samuel inked on the nape of her neck — despite being married to rapper Offset. In a tweet, she shared how she decided to have the body art covered up with a large colorful butterfly.

You need to see it (below):

I never showed ya my cover tatt …What ya think ? pic.twitter.com/AYns9PZ6Ia — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 30, 2020

It’s unclear why she didn’t choose to completely cover up Samuel’s name, but maybe good enough is, good enough??

Adam Levine

Nothing scandalous about this tattoo, but in 2016, Adam Levine covered up two pieces of ink he previously had done: a pin-up girl and paw prints. So, what did he replace them with??

A giant sea siren! You can see his work in progress, as well as the two tats he had covered up:

It took a total of SIX months to complete, and we can only imagine how painful it must have been:

Pamela Anderson

Barbed wires are in Pamela Anderson‘s past!

The Baywatch alum received the iconic tattoo in 1995 while filming the movie Barb Wire, though she decided in 2014 to start the process of removing it! Years later, and you can’t even tell what once adorned her bicep!

Keith Urban

Out with the old and in with the… tribal art??

Before getting together with Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban used to have the Latin phrase “omnia vincit amor” meaning “love conquers all” inked on his right wrist. So, why would he cover up?? As it turned out, the country crooner’s was a matching tat with his then-girlfriend, which he then had replaced with Nicole’s initials (NMK) inside a Celtic symbol after they met.

Denise Richards

Not only did Denise Richards say bye to Charlie Sheen when she divorced him in 2005, she got rid of the tattoo in his honor, too! Instead of removing it completely, the actress opted to have it replaced with a beautiful and colorful fairy. It’s a total transformation!

Kaley Cuoco

Another celeb to regret a tattoo in honor of their one-time husband? Kaley Cuoco. The Big Bang Theory star had the date of her wedding to Ryan Sweeting inked on her back in Roman numerals (December 13, 2013). Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show in 2016 following the pair’s divorce, Kaley explained her choice to cover it up with a moth:

“The [wedding] tattoo was a mistake. I had to cover it, I had to cover it with the wings, which I think turned out OK.”

When asked about the significance of the bug, instead of say a butterfly, she replied:

“Because it was big enough to cover the numbers…the wings. Big wings. It’s just what I picked out when I was there.”

Take a look!

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony once thought his love for Jennifer Lopez would stand the test of time. Unfortunately, he and his then-wife divorced in 2014 after seven years of marriage. So the “Jennifer” once emblazoned on his right wrist was then covered up with tribal art!

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum and Seal are no more, which should come as no surprise as it’s been almost seven years since the couple finalized their divorce. And after seven years of marriage, the supermodel finally underwent the process of lasering off “Seal” from her inner arm in 2013. Now, it’s a nearly faded memory…

Eva Longoria

Kaley Cuoco wasn’t the only celeb to get a wedding date permanently inked on her body! Eva Longoria did it too, after all! The “VII VII MMVII” on her wrist marked her July 7, 20007 nuptials to Tony Parker, whom she filed for divorce from in 2010. The actress had it laser removed, as well as a tattoo of “nine” on the back of her neck, which was a tribute to Parker’s NBA number.

Mel B

Mel B has kind of a horror story when it comes to removing a tattoo… if only because of her messy divorce from ex Stephen Belafonte!

For the Perezcious readers who may not remember, the Spice Girls alum had “Stephen Belafonte, till death do us part you own my heart” tattooed down her ribcage. He had the same, but with her name at the beginning instead. Almost exactly seven years since the day they decided to get matching tats, Mel chose to have Stephen’s moniker surgically removed from her body in 2017!

The procedure left her with 13 stitches, as she told DailyMail at the time:

“I wanted the tattoo removed to help close the final chapter on a toxic relationship. Even though I’ve taken the steps to remove Stephen’s name from my body, the domestic abuse will forever remain with me.”

Last we heard from the star, she kept the skin with “Stephen Belafonte” in a jar on top of her wardrobe. During a 2018 appearance on the Loose Women panel, she confessed:

“What I went through was so horrific and this one particular tattoo that my ex forced me to have was, ‘Stephen until death do us part, you own my heart.’ So I convinced a good friend of mine, a doctor – ‘can you just cut it off my body?’ I wanted [Stephen] removed from my body. I’ve saved it in a jar. It’s at the top of my wardrobe. I know it’s there. It’s like a rape victim, the first thing you want to do is get in the bath and scrub every part of your body to get that person off you, so in essence that was kind of what I did with some of the surgeries that I had.”

The singer concluded:

“Just to make myself feel clean and new again. I didn’t want to have any remnant of him on me.”

It may sound dramatic, but clearly the ink was weighing on her mentally.

Melanie Griffith

Bet you forgot all about this couple, didn’t you?

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were married from 1996 to 2015, during which the actress had his name tattooed on her right bicep. But after 18 years of marriage, it no longer made sense for Dakota Johnson‘s mom to keep the declaration of love! After announcing their split in 2014, the star quickly underwent the laser removal process. In 2019 (above, left), you can see how barely noticeable it is now.

Malin Akerman

To honor her then-husband, Malin Akerman tatted “Z” for Roberto Zincone. But when they split in 2013 after six years of marriage and welcoming a child together, something had to give… and that was her body art! Instead of lasering it off altogether, the actress chose to add the letter “S” to make the piece a tribute to their son, Sebastian Zincone.

Adrienne Bailon

As we mentioned wayyyy earlier, Rob wasn’t the only one to get a tattoo of a then-lover! But Adrienne has seemingly learned her lesson after having his name inked on her butt.

The star recalled her decision to get his full name tatted on her while they were dating, telling her The Real co-hosts in 2018:

“You guys know that I got Rob’s name tattooed on my butt, in the past, it was not the wisest…”

When asked about why she chose that particular place, she continued to explain:

“You know there’s rap songs that were like, ’cause that… is mine.’ You know? So people did that, and that was like a cool thing to do. I know this sounds crazy, but it actually was my idea to do it there, because in all honesty, I don’t love the look of tattoos on me. If you notice, it’s the only one that I ever got that’s in black ink. You couldn’t see it unless you were being intimate with me, which I liked. I’ve gotten it removed since then, but even now there are some remnants of it there. It almost looks like a bruise.”

The Cheetah Girls alum had it laser removed in 2015 during a segment on Extra (below).

Worth the pain?? It seems that way for many of these stars!

But what about you? Would you ever get matching tats with a significant other? Or even their name done? We have so many feelings!

