OMG! Dakota Johnson’s Dress ‘Fell Off’ On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch!

Dakota Johnson is the latest star to suffer a wardrobe malfunction… And hers was live on a talk show!

The Madame Web actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote her new movie Daddio, but the main thing on her mind was her dress! Because it literally “fell off” right smack in the middle of her interview! After showing a clip from her new movie, which hits theaters later this month, Jimmy points out the glaringly obvious — her strap came undone! He lets her know:

“Part of your dress just came unhooked.”

Dakota, who was already holding together her strap, adds:

“My dress just — it just fell off!”

The late night host jokingly asks if he should “get some scotch,” before noting that it “seems to be hanging in alright.” But taking no chances, Dakota responds:

“Well, I’ll just hold it.”

And for the rest of her interview, the poor girl had to hold her strap in place to avoid giving the audience a sneak peek of more than just her movie! Ha!

Watch the viral moment (below):

We’re glad she was able to keep it in place!

[Images via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]