Danielle Fishel Shows Off NASTY Dancing With The Stars Injury!

These Dancing with the Stars practices are NO JOKE!

Danielle Fishel and her dance partner Pasha Pashkov performed the Cha Cha this week on the competition show, earning a 19/30 score. But she’s lucky she was able to finish her dance at all! While speaking to People on Wednesday, the actress revealed she tore a tendon in her hamstring and popped a bunch of blood vessels in her leg. Ouch!

The Boy Meets World star pushed through and kept on dancing, though, after her doctor said she didn’t need surgery. She’s just been using makeup to cover up the injury, as well as focusing on using her other leg, so she doesn’t put too much pressure on the one that needs “rehabbing”. But on TikTok Friday, she finally gave fans a look at the actual popped blood vessels — and, oh man!

She wrote in the caption:

“I promise my leg feels better than it looks “

We certainly hope so! Because look at her poor leg!

OMG!

See the full video (below):

We’re wishing Danielle good luck! Hopefully she won’t have any more injuries or setbacks while the show goes on. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

