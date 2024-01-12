He Did WHAT To The Princess?! Danish Princes' Feud Is WAY Spicier Than Harry & Wills!

Believe it or not, the rivalry between the princes of Denmark is wilder than Prince Harry and Prince William’s feud!

Similar to princes in the UK, Crown Prince Frederik and his younger brother Prince Joachim were very close when they were young. Author Trine Villemann, who wrote a book about their mother, Queen Margrethe II, said the brothers “were almost like twins” growing up! However, their relationship drastically changed as they grew older. They now appear to have had a massive falling out! And the reason behind the beef is super messy!

Spanish magazine Vanititas Elconfidencial spilled the tea on what happened, claiming the brothers’ issues began when Joachim fell “deeply in love” with Frederik’s wife, Crown Princess Mary! WHA?? The publication alleged the 54-year-old even tried to kiss her at one point! Like we said, spicier than Harry and Wills, right?

What makes the situation even more scandalous? Joachim’s wife, Princess Marie, witnessed the alleged kissing incident!!! The outlet claimed:

“With obvious signs of drunkenness, it seems that the youngest son of Queen Margarethe tried to stamp his lips on his sister-in-law’s mouth, that she got out of the way as she could and with an unperturbed smile, while Marie witnessed the embarrassing moment.”

Whoa!!!

It is no wonder the brothers are feuding! Interestingly, The Sun reported that rumors began circulating a few years ago that Princess Marie and Prince Joachim felt “frozen out” by the royal family and unhappy about not having more engagements to attend while residing in Copenhagen. And then the couple suddenly moved to France in 2019, where Marie grew up. However, that did not seem to be their own decision! Marie previously commented on the move, saying:

“It is not always us who decide. I think that’s important to know. I loved living in Denmark. Denmark is just such a wonderful country to be in.”

Did Frederik push to have his brother leave the country after he attempted to kiss Mary? It sounds like a strong possibility! And the feud between the family members only deepened when, in a similar move to King Charles, Queen Margrethe announced last year she would strip Joachim’s four children — Count Henrik, Countess Athena, Count Nikolai, and Count Felix — of their royal titles in an attempt to scale back the royal family! Her youngest son was infuriated as he only found out about the news from a courtier! Margrethe didn’t even tell Joachim about the plans herself! Joachim once said in a comment about the situation:

“It’s never fun to see your children being harmed. They have been put in a situation they do not understand.”

Damn. Shortly after the decision, Joachim and Marie moved to Washington D.C. Anyone else seeing a few wild parallels to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s issues with the royals — minus the whole kissing your older brother’s wife detail? Margrethe is believed to have made amends with Joachim over the matter since then, The Sun reported. But things seem to be still tense between the family members of the Danish monarchy!

Perezcious readers will recall that Queen Margrethe shockingly announced earlier this month that she’s stepping down from the throne and handing over the crown to Frederik. This came months after the future monarch was caught on what appeared to be a date with Mexican-born socialite Genoveva Casanova — while his wife Princess Mary was in New York City. Cheating rumors began to run rampant — even though Genoveva denied the allegations. Some experts believe Margrethe only abdicated from the throne to save Frederik and Mary’s marriage. But it hasn’t done much to help fix the problems within her family yet!

When Frederik becomes king on Sunday, only Joachim will be in attendance — alone! Marie and their two children surprisingly aren’t coming to the shindig! Joachim claimed their kids need to be in school. Given this is a historic event in Denmark, though, you would think the trio could take off a few days to celebrate their uncle and aunt! Did Marie simply not want to go because of the drama with Mary?

Whether or not Joachim and Frederik are still holding onto a grudge? We’ll see. Royal fanatics will have to keep their eyes peeled and get ready to analyze some body language this weekend to detect if they have some bad blood with each other!

Reactions to the feud, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]