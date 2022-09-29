Queen Of Denmark Strips 4 Grandchildren Of Royal Titles! Read The Announcement HERE!

It’s giving Prince Harry, with a positive twist?!

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has renounced her four grandchildren’s royal “Prince” and “Princess” titles, as well as “His/Her Majesty,” according to the Royal House. But it’s not what you think…

Unlike another royal fam, there actually aren’t any hard feelings (that we know of, at least). The Wednesday release, titled Changes in Titles and Forms of Address in the Royal Family, explained:

“Her Majesty has decided that, as of 1 January 2023, His Royal Highness Prince Joachim’s descendants can only use their titles as counts and countess of Monpezat, as the titles of prince and princess that they have held up until now will be discontinued. Prince Joachim’s descendants will thus have to be addressed as excellencies in the future.”

Related: Queen Elizabeth Encouraged Meghan Markle To Make Up With Her Estranged Father!

Prince Joachim is of course the Queen’s son, and his children include 23-year-old Nikolai, 20-year-old Felix, 13-year-old Henrik, and 10-year-old Athena. And it’s totally NOT because they did something wrong or upsetting… Her Majesty actually seems to be helping them to carve out their own paths in the world, believe it or not. The release continued:

“With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves.”

See, all good! Officially, anyway, Ha.

“All four grandchildren maintain their places in the order of succession.”

Sounds like the best of both worlds to us! They’re being allowed the freedom to define their own lives while still maintaining their positions in the order of succession. Good for them! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments, (below)!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]