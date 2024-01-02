Denmark's Queen Margrethe Announces Shock Abdication -- Only To Protect Prince Frederik After Cheating Rumors?!

Denmark’s royal family is undergoing a MAJOR change!

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark shocked the world this past weekend by announcing she’s stepping down from the throne in just a few weeks! And it seems like one big ploy to keep her son’s marriage intact!

On Sunday while delivering her annual New Year’s Eve speech, the 83-year-old shockingly revealed she’ll be passing the torch to the next in line, her son Crown Prince Frederik, on January 14. It’s a completely unexpected decision, especially since she once said she’d keep the role until her death, just like her third cousin Queen Elizabeth II. But everything’s changed.

She dropped the bombshell in her traditional New Year Address, saying on her website:

“In two weeks time I have been Queen of Denmark for 52 years. Such an amount will leave its mark on anybody — also on me! The time takes its toll, and the number of ‘ailments’ increases. One cannot undertake as much as one managed in the past. In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. Everything went well, thanks to the competent health personnel, who took care of me. Inevitably, the operation gave cause to thoughts about the future – whether now would be an appropriate time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. I have decided that now is the right time. On 14th January, 2024 — 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father — I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I will hand over the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik.”

This comes just months after the future king was photographed enjoying an apparent date with Mexican-born socialite Genoveva Casanova. Back in November, the duo were spotted in Madrid checking out a Picasso exhibit at a museum before walking through a park and having dinner together. Frederik’s wife Crown Princess Mary was in New York City at the time. Genoveva was apparently filling in for a friend who could no longer attend the event with the 55-year-old, but the fact that the trip wasn’t formally announced (unlike Mary’s) caused some suspicion.

While Geneveva flat-out denied the cheating speculation, the rumors still caught fire. And now a royal expert thinks it’s this mess that has Margrethe abandoning the crown! Speaking to The Telegraph about this, royal commentator Phil Dampier speculated on Monday:

“It’s possible that the Queen took this action because she would have been terrified of the marriage breaking up and the royal family losing Mary. It would have caused major problems. The Queen has always seen Mary as a tremendous asset.”

The author continued:

“It just seems an extraordinary coincidence that she should make this unexpected announcement just a couple of months after stories emerged of the Crown Prince supposedly having an affair. In two weeks’ time, the Prince and Princess will be pitched together as King and Queen and they will have to get on with it. The Queen may be thinking that they will patch up their differences and it will save their marriage.”

Hopefully! If not, she’s given up her position only to put the relationship drama under a brighter spotlight!!

One other thing that may have helped is the fact that the Queen’s grandson — Frederik and Mary’s eldest — Prince Christian just turned 18 in October, meaning he’ll be able to take on more responsibilities as the new Crown Prince. Still, it doesn’t make this decision any less unusual — and to make it clear, according to the royal house’s website, the last time a Danish sovereign abdicated was in… 1146! Holy s**t!

This is going to be a big year for this royal family — whether or not this potential plan works the way they want!! Remaining hopeful for the future, Queen Margrethe concluded her message to the Parliament and the public by asking for everyone’s support during this impending transition, noting:

“The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it!”

Wow. We hope this goes smoothly! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Genoveva Casanova/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]