Darius Jackson Accuses Keke Palmer Of Abuse In New Court Filing!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The legal battle between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson has taken another turn.

By now you know the 30-year-old was granted a temporary restraining order against the fitness instructor, as well as temporary sole custody of their son, Leodis. She accused her ex-boyfriend of being physically and emotionally abusive and “rough” with their infant. Now Darius responded to the domestic violence allegations — by accusing Keke of abuse!

In a counterclaim filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday morning and obtained by The Los Angeles Times, the fitness instructor claimed Keke “repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor” during their two-year relationship. He outlined several incidents between August 20, 2021, and March 12, 2023, in the court documents, in which the Nope star allegedly “was verbally and physically abusive” and “frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.”

In August 2021, Darius claimed she “punched me in the face” at a birthday party. He then alleged Keke “punched the windshield of my car while I was driving” in January 2022 and “physically attacked me by choking and hitting me” in her home in Los Angeles a month later, on Feb. 28, 2022.

Darius went on to allege that on March 12 of this year, the former child star blamed him when a shower drain was not working and water overflowed out of the bathroom. During the alleged incident, he alleged she was drinking and calling him several expletives. When Darius attempted “to de-escalate the situation,” the counterclaim stated Keke “became more enraged.”

As we previously reported, Keke filed her request for temporary custody and a restraining order against Darius following an incident on November 9. She accused him of trespassing “into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me.” The Scream Queens alum even included receipts, sharing screenshots of surveillance video of the incident. However, Darius said in the counterclaim the photos and video “are misleading.”

Giving his side of the story, the personal trainer alleged Keke was on the phone with her mom, Sharon, and “refused to answer” where their baby boy was. Darius then claimed her mother “immediately directed threats and profanities at me.” And things escalated from there. In her filing, Keke claimed the baby was with her sister at the time, and Jackson allegedly “lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face” after she asked him to leave her house multiple times. They then began wrestling over her cell phone, which was documented in the surveillance footage she submitted. But he claimed Keke “resisted” and only “fell back on the couch.” Hmm…

The Los Angeles Times reported Darius included several screenshots of text messages and email exchanges with Keke, an online transfer of $600 for a new windshield from the actress, and a transcript of her call with her mom on the November 5 incident in the declaration.

He’s asking for joint legal and physical custody of their son and requested the court to deny Keke’s request for a domestic violence restraining order. Darius further demanded stay-away and no-contact orders and that she pay his legal fees. A court hearing about the restraining order situation has been scheduled for January 9.

Keke has not responded to the new allegations yet. Reactions to the latest in the custody battle? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

