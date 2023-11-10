More Details On Keke Palmer's Claims That Ex Darius Jackson Was 'Rough' With Son Causing Concerns For His 'Safety'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Keke Palmer is seriously “concerned” about her son Leodis‘ safety around his father Darius Jackson.

On Thursday, the actress filed for both a restraining order against her allegedly abusive ex and a request for full custody of their 8-month-old son. In them, she opened up about why she’s so fearful about her baby boy being in the care of the fitness instructor. Per court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the 29-year-old has allegedly been “rough” with Leo, including during an incident in the fall. The Akeelah and the Bee alum shockingly revealed:

“On September 26, 2023, I was concerned for Leo’s safety after Darius became very frustrated with him when Leo was crying while Darius changed his diaper. Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him.”

Jeez.

Related: Jenelle Evans’ Kids Bullied At School Over Her OnlyFans: REPORT

Unfortunately, this only made the aspiring actor “angry” and they almost had a “tug of war” over their son — which could’ve been super dangerous for the child! She continued:

“Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room.”

Absolutely awful.

Because of the alleged physical and emotional abuse she’s endured during the two-year relationship, the 30-year-old asked for a no-contact order between her and her ex-boyfriend. All this after the couple tried to fix their problems in couples therapy, she noted in the docs via Us:

“Darius and I attempted couples therapy, and for a time things would get better, but then they would get bad again. So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy, that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son.”

This was a major red flag for Keke — who quickly became very worried for Leodis’ well-being after her partner allegedly said “very disturbing things” and exhibited “uncontrolled, violent outbursts.” She officially called off the relationship in October.

Now, she’s doing everything in her power to keep both herself and her firstborn safe — and it would seem Darius understands how serious this drama is as he’s already cryptically responded to the filings by bidding his son farewell for the time being.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Darius Jackson/X/Instagram & Glamour/YouTube]