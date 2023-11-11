Keke Palmer Gave Ex Darius Jackson ‘A Lot Of Chances To Do The Right Thing’ Before Filing Restraining Order: SOURCE

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Keke Palmer taking legal action against her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson was the last route she wanted to take.

By now you’ve most likely heard that the 30-year-old actress asked for a domestic violence restraining order and sole custody of her 8-month-old son Leodis earlier this week. She revealed in court documents that Darius had been physically and emotionally abusive during their two-year relationship. The 29-year-old fitness instructor even got “rough” with their son at one point, causing her to become “concerned” for his safety.

Despite breaking up with him in early October, he then, as recently as this past Sunday, “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me — lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police.” So, so awful.

Although their court hearing won’t take place until December 5, Keke was given a temporary restraining order against Darius and temporary sole custody of their son on Friday. Phew. Obviously, many people knew there was trouble in paradise between Keke and Darius due to the outfit-shaming controversy, but no one expected this devastating news.

Now an insider told People on Saturday that Keke first worked “hard to have an amicable split” and custody agreement as she never wanted things to escalate to the point of her taking legal action. However, the Scream Queens alum knew she needed to do everything she could to protect herself and keep her baby boy safe after the most recent incident of alleged abuse. The insider explained:

“She gave him a lot of chances to do the right thing. Keke tried so hard to have an amicable split and arrangement [custody]. She needed to prioritize her safety and the safety of her baby. She wants the best for Leo. She did not want it to get to this point. But she did what she had to do.”

We continue to applaud Keke for speaking out against Darius. It takes a lot of strength and courage to do so. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.



If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

