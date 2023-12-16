Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Says He's 'Saving' Himself Amid Abuse Allegations -- By Getting Baptized...

Amid the abuse allegations against him, Keke Palmer’s baby daddy and ex-boyfriend has turned to faith…

As Perezcious readers know, the 30-year-old actress has been going through a tumultuous situation with Darius Jackson for a while now. She was granted a temporary restraining order against the fitness instructor, as well as temporary sole custody of their baby boy, Leodis, after claiming he was physically and emotionally abusive during their two-year relationship.

A hearing in the case was scheduled for earlier this month. However, the parents postponed the court date to “attend mediation” beforehand. We haven’t received an update on the situation since then — other than Keke sharing a vulnerable post about how her “life is truly unraveling at the seams” right now. Oof. It has been a heartbreaking situation for the Scream Queens alum.

And after keeping a low profile for weeks, Darius shared a life update on Instagram Thursday. The 29-year-old revealed to followers that he took time away to “repent” and be saved amid the domestic violence allegations… by getting baptized.

Without mentioning Keke or their son, Darius wrote in the caption alongside video of him working out in the gym:

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say. And at this point, don’t even want to say. I will say, however, that God is & will always be your greatest ally. I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days. Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back. He’s surrounded me with friends & family that has always been there as well as sending me love from many individuals who have reached out. And for that, I thank you.”

He continued:

“Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step.”

But that’s not all. Darius then concluded the post with “ACTS 2:38,” which is a Bible verse that reads:

“Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.”

It sounds like he’s either penitent about his actions… or trying to take refuge from criticism in religion.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

