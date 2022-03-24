Dave Coulier Opens Up For The First Time About His Battle With Alcoholism

Dave Coulier opened up about his struggles with alcoholism for the first time.

The 62-year-old comedian hopped on Instagram Thursday to reveal that he has not had an alcoholic beverage since January 1, 2020, after hitting rock bottom and injuring his face while inebriated one night. Alongside a throwback photo of his bloody face from the incident, he wrote:

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture I was the one who fell down. Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love — like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Speaking on the highs and lows of his addiction, Dave continued:

“No one loved having ‘beers with the boys’ after playing hockey or a round of golf more than me. I was always the ‘final final’ guy in the room. The 8 hours of drinking, laughter and funny stupidity was followed by two days of feeling like a bowl of dog mess.”

The Full House alum then noted that while he loved alcohol, “it didn’t love me back” and soon realized that he needed to cut drinking out and get some help. With his wife Melissa Coulier by his side, Dave said he was eventually able to work towards sobriety and gain a new lease on life, saying:

“I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly. The mental and physical withdrawal were big challenges for me, but I was supported by @melissacoulier and friends who had already made the journey. The psychological and physical transformation has been amazing. The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before. Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

Good for him!

So many people battle alcoholism everyday, and no doubt Dave sharing his story will help someone else who is experiencing similar issues. The actor received an outpouring of love and support following his shocking announcement, including from his former co-star Candace Cameron Bure who commented:

“Love you and always proud of you”

Josh Peck then expressed:

“Much respect my friend, love you.”

Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo also wrote:

“Love you Dave.”

And of course, his wife Melissa took to the comments section to gush over how “proud” she was of Dave:

“SO proud of you. I love you and your strength so much!!”

We are wishing nothing but the best for Dave as he continues with his sobriety journey! You can ch-ch-check out his entire post (below):

[Image via TODAY/YouTube]