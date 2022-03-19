Luann De Lesseps Apologizes After Drunken Performance Got Her Kicked Out Of NYC Bar

Luann de Lesseps is owning up to her actions.

As we previously reported, The Real Housewives of New York star was booted from the piano bar Townhouse in Manhattan on Wednesday after having a few too many drinks that night. Lesseps reportedly “monopolized the piano” at the popular gay bar and “belted out jumbled versions of songs,” that were so bad the crowd started booing at her and was eventually escorted out. However, the 56-year-old reality star denied that the drunken incident happened to DailyMail.com, saying:

“I went out and I was feeling all Jovani but clearly money can’t buy you class, especially with an audience who doesn’t appreciate my music.”

But on Saturday, she took to Instagram to express her regret over her actions, writing:

“This week, after a regrettable incident I was faced with the truth. I want to apologize to the staff at Townhouse and anyone else I may have offended by my behavior. Clearly my struggles with alcohol are real! While I’ve made great strides over the years, there’s been times I’ve fallen. It’s one day at a time! I’m in recovery and taking steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again. I’m grateful to my family and my friends for their constant support.”

Lesseps has been open about her struggles with alcohol over the past few years. The Bravolebrity was arrested in Florida back in 2017 on charges of battery, trespassing, and disorderly intoxication. Following the incident, she entered an alcohol treatment center and has continued to work on maintaining her sobriety over the years.

