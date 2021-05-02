David Beckham Gets Sweet Messages From The Family On His 46th Birthday!

David Beckham is feeling the love!

Over the weekend, the family took to Instagram to share some tributes in honor of the athlete turning 46 this year. Victoria Beckham took a note from Blake Lively and trolled her husband by sharing a pic of David sipping some coffee in between two balloon soccer players, writing:

“Birthday boy @davidbeckham with his @intermiamicf team mates!! X Happy Birthday!!!”

LOLz! The 47-year-old also posted another light jab at her husband of nearly 22 years, saying:

“Looks like you’re catching me up!!. To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday we all love you so so much x @davidbeckham x.”

AWW! Now, the Spice Girl wasn’t the only one to mark David’s special day as the couple’s children jumped on the ‘gram to offer their father some well-wishes. Brooklyn Beckham wrote alongside three throwback pics:

“Happy birthday to the most incredible dad. I hope to be the amazing dad you are xx I love you so much.”

Romeo Beckham shared a snap of him and his father in front of a bonfire, commenting:

“Happy birthday dad !!!! I love u so much and hope you have the most amazing day.”

The youngest son Cruz Beckham joined in the celebration, expressing:

“Happy birthday dad have a great day love you”

And don’t worry, Harper Seven Beckham also created a birthday post for David on her momma’s Instagram Story. She posted a photo of the two together with the caption:

“Birthday kisses from Harper Seven!”

So sweet! Happy birthday, David!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Cruz Beckham/Instagram]