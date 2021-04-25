Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Solution To Daughter’s Baby Shark Obsession!

Ryan Reynolds can’t stand his 1-year-old daughter’s obsession with Baby Shark — and we don’t blame him!

On Sunday, the 44-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that Betty has recently become enamored with the infamous tune. However, he claimed to have the perfect solution to put an end to the madness. He wrote alongside several promotional pictures of his wife, Blake Lively, from her 2016 horror film, The Shallow:

“My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day. There’s only one way to fix this.”

In case you aren’t familiar with Baby Shark, take a listen (below) but be warned the track is interesting:

Can you imagine listening to that constantly?! The father received a ton of support from fellow parents whose children are equally in love with the yellow cartoon shark video, which currently has over 8.4 billion views on YouTube.

“Lol you need to write a parenting book!! I’d buy it…” “The answer was so clear this whole time.” “Let us know how this goes currently in baby shark hell over here.”

However, some thought Blake’s vicious shark movie might just terrify the little one.

“Oh gosh….no man. You’ll traumatize the poor child.” “Noooooooo. I saw Jaws as 4 year old and was afraid of baths. Come on. Baths. Let’s not discuss pools.” “Then she’ll be sleeping in YOUR bed every night.”

And as she always does, Lively had the best comeback for her hubby’s trick.

“…Well, at least they’ll have ample content for therapy.”

LOLz!

What do U think about Ryan’s solution for Baby Shark? Do U think it will work? Let us know in the comments (below)!

