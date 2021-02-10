Fans Think Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Secretly Got Married!

Did Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz already walk down the aisle?!

Fans certainly seem to think so after the son of David and Victoria Beckham was spotted wearing a plain golden ring on THAT finger this week!

On Monday, the 21-year-old was photographed wearing a band on his left hand while grocery shopping in El Lay. Along with the new bling, he donned a Soundgarden T-shirt and white sneakers along with black jeans and a face covering amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Brooklyn Debuts ANOTHER Tattoo In Honor Of Nicola

The pair previously sparked marriage rumors in August 2020, less than a month after announcing their engagement, when the 26-year-old actress posted a photo of Beckham on her Instagram Story wearing a gold band. While she didn’t caption the shot, many fans thought the pic spoke for itself.

Brooklyn and Nicola were first linked in October 2019 following his split from Hana Cross. They announced their engagement in July 2020, after less than a year of dating, with the model writing on Instagram:

“Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day I love you baby xx.”

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actress returned the sentiment, posting the same photo on her IG and declaring that Beckham’s proposal has made her feel like “the luckiest girl in the world,” adding:

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic.”

Meanwhile, Beckham’s famous family can’t stop gushing over their romance. His mother voiced strong approval for the pair after they got engaged, writing on her ‘Gram:

“The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness ????????We all love you both so much x.”

The Spice Girls alum praised her future daughter-in-law months later during a December 2020 appearance on the British talk show Lorraine, telling the host:

“[Nicola] is just wonderful. She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn’t have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He’s so happy.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Brooklyn and Nicola already hubby and wife? Ch-ch-check out the pics in question HERE and share your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram]