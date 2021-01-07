David Bowie's Widow Iman Says She Will 'Never' Remarry: 'This Was My True Love'

It’s #BowieForever for Iman.

In a rare interview for the February 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, which reached stands on Tuesday, the legendary supermodel opened up about her whirlwind marriage to the late David Bowie. Calling him her “true love,” she revealed:

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us. You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘Never.’”

The 65-year-old founder of Iman Cosmetics continued:

“He’s hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant. And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!”

In case you didn’t know, the musician referenced being free “just like a bluebird” in one of his last songs called Lazarus.

Iman said she still felt his spirit, explaining:

“I asked the tour guide, and he said, ‘Oh, they’re very rare here, bluebirds.’ And so now, instead of remembering it as sad, it is more of a joyous day.”

Despite the couple’s incredible fame and success, the fashion legend confessed their relationship “could not have been more regular.”

“It was a really everyday marriage. He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit. It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere.”

Then, she heartbreakingly added:

“You know, I wish we had had more years.”

Oof! That hurt.

The couple got hitched in 1992 and were married until his shocking death in 2016. The music icon died two days after his 69th birthday, when he tragically lost his battle with liver cancer. They shared a daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones, who is now 21. The Ziggy Stardust frontman was also a father to Duncan Jones, 49, from his first marriage.

It’s bound to be a tough week for the momma as there are multiple anniversaries, including Bowie’s birthday on January 8 and his death on January 10. He would have been 74 this year. Last year on the fourth anniversary of his passing, the Iman Global Chic business woman shared a touching tribute to her husband on Instagram with the #EternalLove.

She also shared a photo, which the model captioned as “Bluebird, January 10th, of a bird flying over the ocean with a sunrise in the background.

Our hearts are with Iman as she powers through this heartbreaking week.

[Image via WENN]