Cara Delevingne Gives Fans Tour Of Her 'Adult Playhouse' -- 'Vagina Tunnel' & All! Watch!

Prepare to go down the rabbit hole, as Cara Delevingne’s home is the ultimate wonderland — and then some!

In a new video for Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series, the 28-year-old supermodel gave fans a tour of her colorful El Lay mansion, and let’s just say it looks like there is never a dull moment in there. Described as an “adult playhouse,” the abode features some wild amenities such as a costume cupboard, ball pit, and even “vagina tunnel” leading from one room to another!

Delevingne credited Nicoló Bini for bringing the idea to life, explaining how the spot has actually become her happy place:

“I come in here to think, I come in here to create. I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel.”

Related: Paris Jackson & Cara Delevinge Debut Matching Tattoos — Years After Public Makeout!

But that’s not all the house has to offer! There’s a David Bowie shrine, gold stripper pole, Gucci wallpaper, David Lynch-inspired poker room, clear Wurlitzer piano — to which she likes to play in the nude — and so much more! She said of her fun-filled pad:

“The theme of this house, it’s not Alice in Wonderland. Every room has a different theme. But I feel like the theme of this is definitely Mad Hatter’s tea party. But there’s jungle theme, there’s Beverly Hills hotel, there’s an old English style in here, but also, obviously, very typically LA.”

You cannot deny that it sounds like an awesome time every single day! Ch-ch-check out the entire home tour (below):

Reactions to Cara’s place, Perezcious readers?? Share them in the comments (below)!

[Image via Architectural Digest/YouTube]