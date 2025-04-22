Did Billy Ray Cyrus CHEAT With Elizabeth Hurley On Movie Set?! Tish Cyrus Always Suspected, Says Source...

While everyone had been stunned by the hard launch of Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley’s relationship over the weekend, one person wasn’t — his ex-wife! No, not Firerose. We mean Tish Cyrus!

According to a new source, Tish suspected something happened a few years ago… during their marriage!

In case you somehow missed it, Liz and Billy Ray went Instagram official with their romance on Easter Sunday. So far, we’ve learned the unexpected couple had been “friends for a long time.” They reportedly met for the first time when they co-starred in the 2022 movie Christmas in Paradise. Before then, though, The Royals alum had been a big fan of his.

Wow! They must’ve hit off once they finally met in person! The story from sources goes that Elizabeth and Billy Ray didn’t start anything until years later, though! Billy Ray would still have been married back then. After the pair “found themselves single at the same time,” though, they decided to give a relationship a shot — “only a few weeks ago.”

However, that’s not what Tish would say of the timeline, per an insider! If you ask her, she would tell you the actress and singer had a fling behind her back and only just now decided to do things the right way when both of them were single! Yeah, Miley Cyrus‘ momma thinks Billy Ray cheated on her with Liz Hurley!

According to Dailymail.com, Tish became suspicious of the two while they worked on Christmas in Paradise. OK, so the Billy Ray timeline is a little tight… but believe it or not, he apparently would have still been married to Tish at the time of production. The on-again, off-again couple filed for divorce eight months before the movie came out in 2022, and he very quickly started dating that much younger Aussie singer he’d been mentoring. But as we understand it when the movie was filmed, he was still with Tish.

She once admitted she tried to make her marriage with Billy work — probably for “too long “– until she “didn’t have a choice” but to leave him for good. It sounds like she was implying cheating, right? Well, the podcast host (and her daughter, Brandi) later hinted at infidelity in the marriage again, saying he did some “hurtful” things to her!

At the time, we all thought it was about the sketchy way he first met his other ex-wife on the set of Hannah Montana years before they officially dated. They then got engaged six months after Tish filed for divorce in April, so the timeline and details were sus, to say the least! But could the breakup have happened because of a different other woman? His co-star??

Well, Tish thought so. According to the DailyMail source, she brought up her suspicions to Billy Ray back then, and he “flat-out” denied the accusation. Hmm. They said:

“Tish had her thoughts and suspicions at the time that he was cheating on her with Liz, but Billy Ray flat out denied it.”

Now that he is publicly dating the model, though? Tish feels like this is confirmation that Billy cheated on her! The source claimed:

“They got very close on the set, and seeing that they are together now is a slap in the face for Tish, but it also confirms that she was likely right about her suspicions. They never stopped being in contact.”

Of course, take the report with a grain of salt. None of them have addressed whether this is true or not. It’s just, as all things with Billy Ray, pretty damned sketchy.

But regardless of how Billy and Elizabeth’s relationship may have started, the insider added that she is “good for” the musician these days:

“Despite what people think about this, she is good for him. If she can keep Billy Ray on the straight and narrow, more power to her. The fact that she has such a history with him and met him at a time in his life when he was doing well is a good thing. He can be himself around her.”

Not everyone in the Cyrus family is on board, though! Not like Elizabeth’s son! The source mentioned that his loved ones “feel that Liz is a rebound from Firerose” and nothing more. Uh oh. Is his new relationship about to cause more drama with his family? If the report is true, Billy Ray getting romantically involved with his mistress again is not a good look! It’s certainly not something Miley, Brandi, and the others will be happy about! He already allegedly betrayed their mom once, so to rub the romance in her face years later? Oof. That is hard to come back from…

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you buy the report? Let us know in the comments!

