Friends Alum David Schwimmer Hilariously Recreates Jennifer Aniston’s Steamy Shower Photo! LOOK!

Almost 20 years after the series finale of Friends, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston are still maintaining that classic Ross and Rachel flirtatious banter, and we’re LIVING for it!

Jen took to Instagram Sunday to tease a little something coming from her haircare line, LolaVie, but did so in a steamy way… with a shower pic! Yes, the 53-year-old shared a suds-soaked snap of herself, facing away from the camera, and getting squeaky clean. So risqué — we love to see it! She captioned her post:



“Something’s coming 9.8.22”

See the sexy snapshot (below):

However, her on-screen lover took the opportunity to playfully mock the Along Came Polly actress by sharing his own take on her bathroom pic, but let’s just say he didn’t look quite as graceful. LOLz! In it, David is COMPLETELY covered in soap, eyes squinted, lips pursed, and hair ALL over the place. He captioned his parody:



“@jenniferaniston — a towel I hope??”

LOLz! Aniston quickly hopped in the comments section to write:

“Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”

We love how playful the cast members still are to this day… The whole situation reminds us of how just this week, fellow Friends alum Courteney Cox poking fun at Kanye West in response to his declaration that he doesn’t like the pop culture classic. Maybe the rapper should take a few notes from these icons on how to become a bit more lighthearted — or better yet, let’s make a whole episode about it: The One Where The Friends School Yeezy. Ha!



