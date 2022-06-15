TikTok's 'Jennifer Aniston Salad' Is Not Legit, According To Jennifer Aniston

Put your forks down, y’all, because Jennifer Aniston has some bad news about that viral TikTok salad you’ve been eating!

Ever since Courteney Cox said in a 2010 interview that Jen had eaten the exact same salad on the set of Friends every day for 10 years, fans and culinary enthusiasts alike have been trying to figure out what kind of greens Rachel Green consumed back in the day.

While the original recipe has since disappeared, the current prevailing recipe went viral back in 2021, and has been dubbed on TikTok as the “Jennifer Aniston Salad.” But unfortunately, Jen herself has now revealed that the Jennifer Aniston Salad is not, shall we say, Jennifer Aniston-approved.

In a recent chat with Elle, the actress dished:

“That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends. I feel terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad, by the way, but that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”

The problem with the salad? It all comes down to the chickpeas. Jen added:

“I would never have that much chickpea in a salad, to be honest. Not good for the digestive tract.”

Back to the cutting board, we guess!

And if you’d like to try your hand at the viral sensation anyway, here it is:

[Image via TikTok/Variety]