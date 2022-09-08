Courteney Cox Hilariously Claps Back At Kanye West After He Says Friends 'Wasn't Funny' -- WATCH!

No Friends slander here!

Kanye West may have just lost a fan! Amid the rapper’s many Instagram posts last week, many fake posts also went viral mocking his style of writing, including some absurd commentary like claiming Kim Kardashian has a diarrhea problem. Ye set the record straight by debunking the misleading posts — but not before endorsing some of the jokes! (Not the diarrhea one, to be clear, which he specified was NOT him.) In particular, he confirmed he did not write a tweet bashing Friends but said he wished he had! The dad of four penned in a now-deleted upload:

“I actually didn’t write the [tweet] that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had”

Oh! Not a fan?!

One of his followers was super disappointed to hear the news, resulting in an amazing clap back on Tuesday! Who was it? None other than Monica Geller herself!

After viewing the post, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share her thoughts. In the video, she jammed out to Kanye’s Heartless while reading the musician’s caption on her phone. After freaking out at his shocking Friends comment, she flipped off the song and walked away! In the caption, she added:

“I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny ”

LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out!!

The BEST response!! And what a perfect song choice! Reactions?!

[Image via Avalon/WENN & TBS/YouTube]