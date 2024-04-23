David & Victoria Beckham's Party Guests Were 'Absolutely Dumbfounded' Watching 61-Year-Old Tom Cruise's Behavior!

David and Victoria Beckham had no idea what to expect when Tom Cruise turned up to the party!

ICYMI, Posh Spice celebrated a huge milestone — her 50 birthday — on Saturday in London with a whole slew of A-List guests from Salma Hayek to Jason Statham. And, of course, all the other Spice Girls! The party was absolutely swinging when Victoria go back together with Mel B, AKA Scary Spice, Melanie C, AKA Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, AKA Ginger Spice, to put on a performance of their hit song Stop. But another performer apparently came in and stole the show…

According to guests speaking to DailyMail on Monday, Tom Cruise had jaws on the floor when he did a breakdance routine in the middle of the festivities. Sadly, cameras were banned, but we can only imagine what the 61-year-old dished out when he did the splits and brought back all his Risky Business moves! WOW!

The iconic the Mission Impossible actor, who famously does all his own stunts, was an “enthusiastic” dancer, according to guests — and he did it all in his black tie attire! One guest at the party gushed:

“People were absolutely dumbfounded!”

We can imagine! It’s not every day the Tom Cruise shows up and dances the night away! And breakdancing to boot? He needs to put that in a movie again…

