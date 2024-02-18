WATCH Victoria Beckham’s Hilarious Reaction To Possibly Becoming A Grandma!

Victoria Beckham doesn’t mind waiting to become a grandma… She actually prefers it!

During an interview with Vogue on Friday, the fashion designer was hit with a heavy question: if she’s excited to be a grandmother! OMG!

The 49-year-old was clearly taken off guard, immediately responding:

“Oh, Jesus. What? Woo! Hang on! I don’t think it’s happening just yet unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet.”

Ha! Not quite ready to graduate to that role, huh?

Her oldest son Brooklyn, whom she shares with husband David, got hitched to Lola star Nicola Peltz Beckham in 2022, and they seem to be going strong, so who knows! Nicola is 29 and Brooklyn is 24, so it wouldn’t exactly be the wildest thing ever!

As for when the time DOES come, it sounds like the Spice Girls alum is hesitant to take on the title of grandma. She joked:

“The last time I was with Anna [Wintour], I was like, ‘Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?’ And she said to me, ‘Anna.’ And I was like well that is very elegant, so maybe I’ll take that route. But it’s not happening just yet.”

Lolz!

She did, however, add that she looks forward to being “blessed” with a grandbaby… Sometime in the future:

“Hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we’re not there just yet.”

As for her daughter-in-law, she only had great things to say:

“I think Nicola is wonderful, and I think that she’s so talented. She’s so passionate about what she does. And her and Brooklyn make each other super happy, and that is wonderful to see. As a mother, all you want is for your kids to be happy.”

Awww! Watch her full interview (below):

Do YOU see baby Beckham coming onto the scene anytime soon?! Let us know in the comments down below!

