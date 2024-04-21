Watch The Spice Girls Reunite & Nail Their Stop Dance Routine At Victoria Beckham’s 50th Birthday!

The Spice Girls still got it!

Victoria Beckham celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on Saturday in London, but the festivities wouldn’t have been complete without a Spice Girls reunion! In attendance were all of the iconic girl band members, including Mel B, AKA Scary Spice, Melanie C, AKA Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton, AKA Baby Spice, and Geri Halliwell-Horner, AKA Ginger Spice — and alongside Victoria, AKA Posh Spice, the famous ladies put on quite the show!

In an Instagram clip recorded by hubby David Beckham, the famous five recreated the iconic choreography from the music video for their 1997 hit song Stop! David, who sported a black tux, looked impressed in the selfie video as the ladies showed everyone what they’re made of. He captioned the post, “I mean come on x,” and tagged all the band members. Watch (below):

They didn’t miss a beat!

Victoria also shared the same video on her own Instagram, captioning it:

“Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife”

Loves it!

Victoria looked stunning in a sheer green gown, but sported crutches as she’s still healing after breaking her foot. Before the festivities got going, the fashion designer posted a family pic with David, their sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12. She captioned it:

“Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much”

Looks like she had a great time! This is 50!

