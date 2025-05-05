Victoria & David Beckham 'Are Done With Nicola'! Brooklyn Ditching Dad's B-Day 'Really Hurt' -- And They Blame Her!

Whoa! This is worse than we thought!

If you hadn’t heard, Brooklyn Beckham skipped his dad’s 50th birthday bash over the weekend. The story goes Brooklyn didn’t want to run into his little brother Romeo Beckham. The two are feuding because Romeo is dating Brooklyn’s ex Kim Turnbull! Apparently big bro gets the impression Kim isn’t on the up-and-up, moving from one brother to the next like that.

What we heard is Brooklyn doesn’t have beef with David Beckham — and so he and wife Nicola Peltz actually tried to get some face time with Becks before the big shindig, asking them to dinner. They traveled all the way to London for a little family time with the whole family there — and David rejected it! We guess he didn’t want to facilitate the feud between his sons?

But it might be worse than all that…

See, over the weekend Victoria Beckham posted a pic seemingly shading Brooklyn — a family portrait sans the eldest son! Many took it as shade, in retaliation for her own birthday snub.

But the feud may be so much bigger than bdays! David rebuffing Brooklyn’s dinner offer and Posh shading her eldest on Instagram are symptoms of a MUCH bigger rift, according to family sources spilling to DailyMail.com on Monday!

A friend of the Beckhams said David wanted Brooklyn and his bride to give up the idea of their personal celebration and come to the party. Apparently they think he and Nicola prioritized prepping for Monday’s Met Gala back in NYC:

“They always knew he was due to attend the Met Gala but the fact he was in London and still didn’t come has really hurt. They failed to turn up at any family events and yet they will go to a place where they will barely know anyone.”

Huh. It also hurt the fam seeing how much time they spent in London without coming to David’s party — something they made clear on their social media.

According to the family friend, Posh and Becks are upset… with Nicola. Yes, they are ready to forgive Brooklyn, says the insider!

“Victoria and David would do anything to get their son back, but they are done with Nicola now.”

Why is his wife is getting the full blame for the family’s issues? The source explains:

“Nicola basically finds a way to start an argument then she pushes him to not speak to his family and then he doesn’t show for family events. She’s done this before every family event since the wedding. As for David’s birthday, it feels like it’s all part of the same pattern. Brooklyn will think he is going to see his family so he will make plans to. On this occasion he told his parents some weeks ago he’d be there for David’s birthday.”

Wait, Brooklyn RSVPed? That we didn’t know. Oof. Unlike the story we heard before, this source says it would have been all too easy for the younger couple to take part in David’s big celebration:

“There were different kinds of events so he could have surely found one that would have suited them, so it makes you think there was drama after drama while they were here.”

The insider explained:

“But then what happens is Nicola will kick something off and it will blow up and then it becomes impossible for him to go. It all stinks of a control thing. The family are absolutely certain this is what happened this time round, that a drama was created and Brooklyn doesn’t feel he can turn up to see his family — but it happened three times in a week.”

According to sources’ math, Brooklyn and Nicola have missed a whopping 12 big family events in the past year. That starts with David’s 49th bday bash, btw.

So now the Beckhams think Nicola is surreptitiously driving a wedge between him and his family? That would be so messed up! If they really believe that, it’s no wonder they hate her! The family source says of Brooklyn:

“He’s a kind boy who clearly doesn’t feel he can stand up to Nicola.”

If this sounds to you similar to another British scion who married an American and suddenly had issues with his family… You aren’t alone.

The family friend also mused about how much Brooklyn’s situation feels like what they know of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

“Brooklyn isn’t talking to his family, or his old friends. The similarities are pretty much uncanny. Nicola and Meghan are both American and also a few years older than their husbands.”

Other sources told the outlet they’d seen Brooklyn regularly having to apologize for Nicola’s behavior at public events — that she often acts “stroppy.” Yeah, we had to look that one up, but it just means “bad-tempered and argumentative.” Full Karen, by the sound of it.

What’s this about not talking to his friends though??

Yes, another source says he used to have good friends in Gordon Ramsey‘s son Jack and Rocco Ritchie, son of Guy Ritchie and Madonna. But he never sees them anymore:

“Brooklyn used to love being out with his friends. He had a great social life. He went to the Fine Arts College in north London and he had a great crowd of friends but not any more.”

The former pal says:

“There is much concern for Brooklyn right now, he has changed. Nicola comes first and it’s about what she wants. David and Victoria are especially worried about the nature of the relationship. All they want is for Brooklyn to be happy, maybe he is but this is very concerning for all of the family.”

Innerestingly, this insider thinks the parents feel guilty about how Brooklyn turned out:

“David and Victoria adore their kids all the same but with Brooklyn they’ve always been aware that the limelight he experienced as a young boy may have had an effect and have done all they can to make up for it.”

But ultimately they still think the problem is Nicola?

Unfortunately, yes. The family friend points out how much Posh and Becks have tried to be supportive of the relationship generally and of Nicola’s endeavors particularly — like how they went to the premiere of her movie Lola and the launch of Brooklyn’s hot sauce Cloud23:

“It’s all been thrown back in their faces. They have tried and tried but they are done with her. It will hurt a lot to see Brooklyn and Nicola in photos at the Met Gala and yet he couldn’t make the family celebrations.”

We guess we’ll see them there — and take note if anyone says Nicola is acting “stroppy.”

What do YOU think of this growing rift, Perezcious readers?

