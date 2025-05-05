Ioan Gruffudd Accuses Ex-Wife Alice Evans Of Trying To Give Their Young Kids Cocaine!

Ioan Gruffudd‘s split from wife Alice Evans remains one of the messiest we’ve seen — and this new allegation has our jaws on the floor!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Fantastic Four star first seemed in the wrong when he ran off with a much younger actress, Bianca Wallace, in 2021, leaving behind his 14-year marriage and two girls, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11. The contentious legal battle quickly kicked off, and lots of really nasty allegations were thrown around. Ioan’s own daughter even requested a restraining order against him at one point, though it was ultimately dropped.

It’s been really, really intense — even after they finalized the divorce in July 2023. Now, in new court docs, Ioan is calling out his ex-wife for allegedly being the one to put their daughters in danger! According to RadarOnline.com on Sunday, the actor just filed new legal papers accusing Alice of attempting to give their minor children COCAINE! WTF.

According to the 51-year-old, back in July 2020, he received panicked phone calls and texts from his girls, who claimed their mom was “openly consuming cocaine.” That’s alarming enough for young kids, but it allegedly got much worse.

While the Forever alum was on FaceTime with his kids, he claims he witnessed Alice attempt to give them the drug! He also accused her of leaving the door to the family home unlocked so a drug dealer could enter — this according to the kids. Yikes!

The allegations were listed in a filing in which he is seeking to extend a restraining order against the actress, accusing her of a pattern of harassment, instability, and dangerous behavior. And this cocaine claim wasn’t the only allegation he brought up.

Ioan also claimed Alice violated a restraining order issued in August 2022. In one instance, she allegedly busted into a private parent-teacher conference at their kid’s school — despite him getting confirmation that she wouldn’t be there. He detailed:

“My private meeting with my child’s teacher was in progress when Evans stormed into the classroom. I went into a state of shock.”

He alleged that The Vampire Diaries alum has continued to harass him and his new wife, Bianca (whom he married last month), such as by going out of her way to taunt them. He recalled in 2023 that she allegedly drove past them as they were walking their dog and honked her car horn at them, waved, and flipped them off. He dished:

“She made a U-turn to confront us.”

Jeez.

His claims were backed up by Linda Banks, a former manager of both performers’ fan clubs. She submitted a sworn witness statement in which she said Alice told her she would publicly accuse her ex of using sex workers and being a drug addict in an attempt to “ruin his reputation.” Linda even claimed Alice asked her to post the allegations online, which she refused to do.

Amid all this, Alice has claimed she’s been left broke and recently shared on Instagram that she and her daughters were being evicted from their LA rental home and that she has “no way of renting even the cheapest room in the city.” She launched a GoFundMe for help, though her ex claims in legal docs that she allegedly had $86,000 in her accounts at the time.

No word yet on whether Ioan’s attempt at a renewed restraining order was successful. Summing up this dispute, a top Hollywood insider told the outlet:

“What began as a Hollywood love story has now become one of Tinseltown’s ugliest legal feuds.”

Such a sad turn of events…

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

