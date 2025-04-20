Brooklyn Beckham Fuels Family Feud Rumors By Seemingly Ignoring Mom Victoria’s Birthday!

We hope Victoria Beckham’s wish this year wasn’t for a happy birthday message from her eldest child…

As we’ve been following, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have seemingly been keeping their distance from the rest of the Beckham tribe after his little brother Romeo launched a relationship with his ex. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, the 22-year-old model is currently going steady with Kim Turnbull, whom Brooklyn dated several years ago before marrying Nicola. Yeesh!

Insiders told TMZ earlier this month the brothers are no longer on speaking terms amid the relationship drama, but not so much because Brooklyn is jealous or anything like that… He’s apparently just being protective as he and wife Nicola don’t fully trust Kim’s intentions!

Related: Sami Sheen Defends Cutting Off Contact With Dad Charlie Sheen

The married couple have been noticeably absent from recent Beckham family functions — including a fashion show Victoria held in LA and early celebrations for patriarch David’s 50th birthday! But you know who WAS present for both? Romeo and Kim! So it seems Brooklyn and Nicola aren’t keen on being anywhere she is… And to make things even more difficult for the married couple, Victoria and David are reportedly fully supportive of Romeo’s relationship! So is the fashion designer’s relationship with Brooklyn now suffering because of it??

Well, it was her birthday on Thursday, and you know who didn’t wish her well? Brooklyn. And fans are calling him out because of it! On several of his recent Instagram posts, users have taken to the comments section to urge him to wish his mother a happy belated birthday:

“Wish your mum happy Birthday Brooklyn! Don’t be so ungrateful for everything they have done for you!” “Are you kidding me!!! Happy birthday Mom!” “Almost as beautiful as your mother. You know, the person whom, without, you’d still be washing dishes in a pub somewhere without hot sauce.” “what happened with your mom’s birthday? so sad watching your stubborn heart against your lovely mom” “Why didn’t you wish your mom a happy birthday!!” “No birthday message for your mum” “What is happening? Your wifey doesn’t allow you to say happy bday to your num?” “Happy Birthday to your Mom @brooklynpeltzbeckham”

Yikes! And to make matters even MORE awkward, Nicola posted ON Victoria’s birthday — but gave no mention to her! She instead shared a carousel of Coachella pics with Brooklyn and friends and captioned it, “i love these people so much.” In the comments, she got the same treatment as her man:

“Happy birthday Queen Victoria Beckham, posh spice” “The fact that it’s VBs bday and she posted her Coachella updates and no VB bday post…. dieddd lol. “Well one thing’s for sure, YOU will never be as iconic or as famous or beloved as Victoria.” “Happy birthday victoria beckham” “Why don’t you celebrate VB’s bday?”

Now realistically, the couple could have just chosen to wish Victoria well privately with a phone call instead of the usual post, but it’s clear fans want some sort of public acknowledgement… But we’re not sure that will happen at this rate!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via NBC/YouTube, Nicola Peltz/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]