Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Tried To Visit David Privately Before His Birthday Party -- But Got DENIED Amid Family Drama!

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz didn’t get to wish David a happy birthday in person… But not for lack of trying!

The legendary soccer player turned the big 5-0 this weekend, and with it, held a star-studded celebration at Core restaurant in Notting Hill, London. But Brooklyn and Nicola were nowhere to be seen! You know who WAS there, though? Brooklyn’s little brother Romeo… Who he’s currently feuding with as the 22-year-old is dating his ex Kim Turnbull!

On Sunday, insiders told TMZ Brooklyn and Nicola flew to London last week with the sole intention of getting together privately with David and Victoria as they refuse to be around Romeo and Kim and didn’t want to risk crossing paths at the party.

That’s a pretty reasonable compromise, right? The traveled to the area EXTRA early to carve out some time with David… Except the retired athlete reportedly wouldn’t have it!
According to the sources, the pair were told if they wanted to see David, they’d need to show up at his main b-day bash on Saturday. Which like we said, Romeo and Kim were at, so was a big no no for Brooklyn and Nicola.

Damn! David couldn’t have spared a few minutes another day??

According to the insiders, they still wished him a happy birthday — just not in person as they ultimately skipped the festivities.

But to add insult to injury, momma Victoria took to Instagram on Sunday to seemingly shade her oldest son. She shared a carousel of pics from David’s celebration, leading with a family photo featuring Romeo, son Cruz, 20, daughter Harper, 13, and the patriarch. But no Brooklyn! She wrote:

“Creating special memories with family and friends. We love you all

AND directly tagged all kiddos besides the 26-year-old! See (below):

Yikes, this is messy business, y’all! What are YOUR thoughts??

[Images via Phil Lewis/MEGA/WENN]

May 04, 2025 16:10pm PDT

