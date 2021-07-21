Dax Shepard Got RIPPED During Quarantine... After Realizing This Sad Fact!

Stronger than ever!

If you haven’t been thirsting over his Instagram uploads lately, you may not have noticed Dax Shepard spent his quarantine getting absolutely jacked!! In Monday’s episode of Armchair Expert, which featured guests Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, the Parenthood alum finally admitted why!

Addressing the unique inspiration behind his recent fitness journey, the podcast host explained:

“In quarantine, I said to Kristen [Bell], I’ve been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I’d have an excuse to get huge. And they’re not gonna call. That ship sailed. I’m 46, they’re not gonna call. So I just have to do it for my own amusement.”

Hey, that’s not necessarily true! Robert Downey Jr. was 43 when Iron Man came out, Benedict Cumberbatch was 40 when he became Doctor Strange, and now Angelina Jolie is about to make her debut in Eternals at 46. So it’s not unheard of for Marvel to hire actors in his age range.

But he no longer needs the studio to make him go beast mode. The actor revealed he quickly surpassed his long-standing weight of 185 pounds during training, explaining:

“I gained about 24 pounds, just six days a week, just lifting heavy [weights], protein shakes, going bananas, heavy testosterone injections.”

Of course, his famous friends cautioned him against the use of testosterone injections — especially knowing the dad of two’s addiction struggles. He didn’t seem phased, adding:

“Mentally I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive. I was depressed after CHIPS. I was literally retiring, that was the plan, I’m out… This is the version [of me] I enjoy.”

We're glad he's loving being "a big boy" now! Who knows, maybe all this work will finally encourage Marvel to give him a call?

