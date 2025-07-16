Dax Shepard Shares Naked Photo of Wife Kristen Bell! OMG! 

Kristen Bell has been nominated for an Emmy — and her husband, Dax Shepard, is celebrating in the most shocking way!

On Tuesday, the actress received her first Emmy nomination for Best Comedy Actress in Nobody Wants This. So exciting!! Her proud husband was quick to give her a big shout-out on Instagram — but his photo choice was quite something! He celebrated with a full body NAKED pic of her!

The Armchair Expert host uploaded a hilarious pic of Kristen doing a yoga pose with her leg — wearing a blue knee-high sock — raised in the air. Her bare booty was covered by a red box for privacy, but it was unmistakable that she was in her birthday suit! He captioned it:

“People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”’

Hah!!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Damn. She looks good!

The Good Place alum reposted the photo to her Story, so it seems like she didn’t mind the intimate photo get blasted to the world, though she didn’t add any commentary about it. Meanwhile, Dax’s Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman joked, “Incredible form.” Nina Dobrev added:

“Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!”

What a way to celebrate. LOLz!

Reactions?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via Kristen Bell/Dax Shepard/Instagram]