Delphi Murder Victim Libby German's Mother Speaks Out After Arrest: 'I Have Begged, Pleaded, & Prayed'

One day after the arrest of a suspect for the murders of Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams was announced, Libby’s mom is speaking out.

As we’ve previously reported, Richard Allen was placed under arrest last Wednesday, and charged with the murders of Libby and Abby two days later, marking the biggest development yet in the nearly six-year-long investigation. For those not familiar with the horrific case, 14-year-old Libby and 13-year-old Abby were last seen alive February 13, 2017 before being dropped off at the Delphi Historic Trails in Delphi, Indiana. Their lifeless bodies were later found about a half a mile away on the bank of Deer Creek. Indiana State Police quickly opened an investigation. And 2,086 days later, after numerous dead ends, it was 50-year-old Allen, a fellow Delphi resident who even HELPED the German family with funeral arrangements, was charged.

Now, one day after the announcement, Libby’s mother has something to say. In a Tuesday interview with The Sun, Carrie Timmons expressed:

“Today isn’t about what wasn’t said, it’s about what was. Richard M. Allen has been arrested and charged with the murders of Libby and Abby. I have begged, pleaded, and prayed to hear these words for nearly six years. But nothing could prepare me for the feeling of sitting there and actually hearing them. To say it’s been an emotional rollercoaster would be a great understatement.”

Now Carrie is finally looking forward to what comes next. Speaking directly to her daughter, she proclaimed:

“That being said, I know that this is just the beginning. Justice is finally coming, Libs!! It’s going to be a long and bumpy road. But I’m ready for the journey. Maybe then we can have some peace. I love you most.”

Related: Carrie SLAMS The FBI After They ‘Lost’ Important Evidence In The Case

As we’ve previously reported, information is slim regarding the evidence which pointed investigators to Allen, with Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland explaining during the Monday press conference, led by ISP Superintendent Doug Carter:

“Per the court order, we cannot talk about the evidence that’s in the probable cause.”

It’s unclear what, if any, of this evidence Carrie has seen. But she seems convinced. Now she’s just happy to know the suspect allegedly responsible is in police custody, adding:

“Over the next few weeks, months, and maybe even years, the story will finally be told. Justice will finally be served. Hopefully, questions will be answered and we as a family and community can begin to heal. I am so very grateful for all of the loving support and kind words from friends, family, and even strangers. Many days, that is all that has kept me going. And for that, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Please continue to lift all of us in prayer, send good vibes and positivity, because we are truly going to need it.”

Related: Mother Wanted For Murder Of 5-Year-Old Found In Suitcase Said Son Was ‘Demonic’

The grieving mother then reminded those keeping up with the case not to get ahead of themselves or the cops:

“This isn’t a time for victim blaming or shaming. There is no need [for] vigilante justice. Please keep in mind that we have a justice system for a reason. Everyone has a right to a fair trial and is considered innocent until proven guilty. Remember that the Bridge guy has a family and they are not responsible for his actions. They are in fact also his victims. I also want to thank all of the reporters, podcasters and other news and social media outlets for keeping our girls’ story relevant and in the public eye. While sometimes it’s been painful, I am grateful for you all.”

What an incredibly eloquent take on the emotional news. We guess she’s had a long time to think about what to say…

Allen is currently being held without bond at White County Jail, and pretrial hearings are set to begin January 13 at 9 a.m. We expect to learn a lot more in the coming weeks…

[Images via WRTV Indianapolis/YouTube, Indiana State Police, & FBI]