Demi Moore Finally Admits ‘Disappointment’ In Losing Oscar To Mikey Madison!

Demi Moore is getting honest about losing the Oscar.

After a legendary awards season run, it seemed like The Substance star might actually do the impossible — win her first Best Actress statue at 62, and for a horror movie to boot!

But it was a close race… and Anora‘s final push scored it the gold in several categories, including for Mikey Madison. It was a beautiful moment for the ingenue and her path to stardom… but a bummer for a beloved ’90s film star getting an unexpected second chance. And fans thought they could see it on her face, too!

Demi managed to brush off the shattering moment with nothing but praise for the 26-year-old who bested her. But with the passing of time, the G.I. Jane star is letting her more candid feelings out.

During an appearance at the Time 100 Summit on Wednesday, Demi reflected on whether it should have been HER that won the prestigious award:

“That would be nice. I can’t say I’d be mad at it.”

However, she gave yet another sparkling and professional take on the situation:

“But the question of ‘Should I have won?’ is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it. Because, I didn’t. I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me.”

We mean, it would be difficult to stay mad with that face, right? LOLz! But don’t be mistaken — there’s still a fair share of “disappointment” on her end:

“That doesn’t mean there isn’t disappointment, pain, or that things go the way I would like. But when I look at it through that lens, it allows me to step back and say, ‘What is this trying to give me?’”

Such a mature take! She continued:

“Of course there’s disappointment. I also immediately recognize that there is something that is greater that I am to be in service to, even if I don’t know what that is.”

But all the disappointment in the world couldn’t get in the way of her recognizing what a stellar performance Mikey gave in Anora:

“I had the pleasure of getting to know Mikey Madison and think she did an incredible performance. It’s an odd thing for there to be a competition anyway.”

Winning certainly would have been a nice moment of “completion” for all the accolades she received for her performance in The Substance, but if anything, it just fires her up to go get a future Oscar:

“The message is that there’s more work to be done. This issue is not complete.”

Hell yeah, girl! She’s definitely going to be back on a lot of directors’ radars after showing she had all that inside her. She concluded:

“I’m sorry to everyone who had hopes for me. Because I did feel a lot of collective disappointment that felt like it was even bigger than me.”

[Images via Oscars, Neon, & Mubi/YouTube]