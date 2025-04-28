Why Demi Moore Posed For Pics With Blake Lively At Time Gala -- Even Though She Knows Some Of Justin Baldoni’s Claims ‘Could Be True’

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

While a great many critics were strongly against Blake Lively‘s appearance at the Time 100 gala late last week, fellow honoree Demi Moore made a big show of support for the embattled star!

On Thursday, the actresses posed together for a photo and were caught giggling and having a great conversation together. See (below):

At a time when most people are avoiding being in Blake’s orbit, this was a significant sighting! But was Demi just being polite during a big event? Or was this genuine??

It turns out The Substance star is really feeling for Blake these days! On Saturday, an insider told DailyMail.com that this was NOT just a meaningless photo op! The source made clear:

“This was not just a fake red carpet encounter.”

While the pair aren’t super close, Demi has been in touch with Blake amid her sexual harassment allegations against It Ends With Us co-star/director Justin Baldoni. The confidant continued:

“Although Blake and Demi don’t hang out, they have been in touch.”

Unlike folks like Taylor Swift who are distancing themselves from the A Simple Favor leading lady, the Striptease star is leaning in! The source shared:

“Demi is supporting Blake and she finds it disturbing that she is getting so much hate.”

They say Demi is sympathetic because she “knows how much sexual harassment happens in the industry and for many years prior to #MeToo it was brushed under the rug.” So true… Which makes those who don’t believe Blake even angrier that she would hurt the cases of those with legitimate accusations.

But Blake not being believed is particularly tough for Demi. The 62-year-old was open in 2019 about being the victim of sexual assault. At the time, she revealed her mother would take her to bars to help get attention from men. Horrifyingly, one night Demi, just 15, returned home to find an older man who had a key to their home — and he raped her. Reflecting on this, DM‘s insider said Demi’s decision to speak up about the incident “was one of the hardest things she has ever done.” The source added that Demi “didn’t think people would believe her” — which is why “she kept it inside for so long.” So she can understand how difficult it is for women to speak up!

And while Blake has not claimed to be the victim of SA, she did use her gala speech to share that her mother was allegedly assaulted by a co-worker before she was born. So, the women clearly have a lot (sadly) to bond over.

All that said, Demi isn’t actually 100% #TeamBlake! The source acknowledged that the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle alum is “aware that some of what Justin is claiming could be true.” Hmm.

What makes Demi’s position in all this even more unique is that she was also accused of sexual harassment once! Her former Idaho ranch manger, Lawrence Bass, sued her in 2003 for more than $200,000 in damages, alleging she made unwanted sexual advances and fired him when he rejected her. He even noted the situation was similar to what she does in the ’90s film Disclosure. The case was ultimately dismissed. But it means she’s seen both sides of this kind of case! Makes sense why she’s being supportive yet cautious at the same time…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

