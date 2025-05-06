Demi Moore Goes From An Oscars Loss To A Met Gala TIE!

What a look from Demi Moore!

At this year’s Met Gala the 62-year-old proved, just as she did in last year’s comeback role in The Substance, that she can do anything. And by anything, we mean wear a necktie. As a dress. And only that.

LOLz! That’s not as risqué as it sounds. Don’t picture the famous “Demi’s Birthday Suit” Vanity Fair cover, picture more… a giant black necktie big enough to cover an entire woman. With its sculptural top wrapped around Demi’s head, it… actually… just take a look at this thing!

Demi Moore arrives at the #MetGala2025. See all the latest arrivals here: https://t.co/IXVew6QBHp pic.twitter.com/Cydz4qEL96 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) May 5, 2025

And on the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, too — since the Thom Browne gown certainly emulates a classic accessory for a Black dandy.

Of course, Demi made it all woman with her gentle smoky eye and silver drop earrings and bangles. LOVE how bold and fun this is! You??

