Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Demi Moore Goes From An Oscars Loss To A Met Gala TIE!

Demi Moore Met Gala red carpet 2025

What a look from Demi Moore!

At this year’s Met Gala the 62-year-old proved, just as she did in last year’s comeback role in The Substance, that she can do anything. And by anything, we mean wear a necktie. As a dress. And only that.

Related: Demi Finally Admits ‘Disappointment’ In Losing Oscar To Mikey Madison!

LOLz! That’s not as risqué as it sounds. Don’t picture the famous “Demi’s Birthday Suit” Vanity Fair cover, picture more… a giant black necktie big enough to cover an entire woman. With its sculptural top wrapped around Demi’s head, it… actually… just take a look at this thing!

And on the theme of Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, too — since the Thom Browne gown certainly emulates a classic accessory for a Black dandy.

Of course, Demi made it all woman with her gentle smoky eye and silver drop earrings and bangles. LOVE how bold and fun this is! You??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 17:27pm PDT

Share This