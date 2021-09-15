Co-Parenting Crisis! Denise Richards 'Wants Her Daughter To Have Boundaries' -- Unlike 'Good Time Dad' Charlie Sheen??

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen are in a co-parenting crisis.

As we previously reported, the ex-couple’s daughter Sami Sheen reportedly dropped out of school and moved in with her father after accusing Denise of running an “abusive household” in a since-deleted TikTok. The Two and a Half Men alum later confirmed the teenager was living with him in a very Charlie Sheen statement, saying they were “having a ball” and that she would be pursuing her GED.

A source for Entertainment Tonight previously revealed that the mother of three’s “heart is broken” over the teenager’s allegations, and that she “just wants what’s best for her daughter.”

Now another insider is speaking to Us Weekly, adding:

“Denise is just like any other divorce [sic] parent dealing with a rebellious teenage daughter. It’s better for Sami if Denise and Charlie were coparenting her during this time. They are not. Sami is living with Charlie at his apartment in Malibu.”

The source dished:

“Charlie is the good time dad, and well, rules and curfew aren’t really set in stone. And that is why Sami went to live with her dad.”

Knowing what we know about the Wall Street star, it isn’t entirely a surprise to hear he’s the more… relaxed parent, shall we say. As for his ex-wife, the Us source reflected:

“Denise wants her daughters to have boundaries, not be out all hours of the night, and she has no desire to be their friend at this time of their life. The time will come later as the girls grow older for Denise to be their friend.”

That sounds reasonable. There are certainly phases where kids are going to resent their parents’ boundaries. But to say there was abuse?? That’s going way too far. But was there something to the claim? Or is this really a case of being upset about strict rules??

Back in 2019, Denise admitted to People about her parenting style:

“I think that my daughters will tell you that I’m a strict parent. … I definitely have rules and boundaries and there’s consequences.”

In one episode of RHOBH, an example of her “strict” parenting was installing security cameras to catch Sami if she ever snuck out. In her own words, the cameras weren’t installed because she’d ever actually caught Sami leaving the house, but because she herself “started sneaking out when I was 15 years old, so I know my kid’s going to sneak out.”

That’s pretty darn strict if you ask us. But far from abusive.

A previous Us insider insisted that the former model “set normal rules that any parent would be setting,” and the 17-year-old simply didn’t want to follow those rules.

Regarding Denise and Charlie’s younger daughter, Lola, caught in the middle of all this, the original Us source shared:

“Lola does spend time with her sister, but she lives with her mom. Lola goes back and forth between her parents whenever Denise is working, as she is now.”

Sounds like a complicated situation for the family. Maybe some space will be good for the mother-daughter duo? We hope with some time apart they’re able to come to terms with each other and heal this serious rift.

