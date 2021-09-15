Scott Disick Has 'Unsettled Ill Will' Towards Kourtney Kardashian Amid Steamy Travis Barker Romance

Travis Barker might be flying high amid his sexy romance with Kourtney Kardashian, but Scott Disick has been stuck in the worst turbulence of his life!

The Talentless founder, who just got dumped by ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, has been making waves ever since he allegedly sent some harsh messages to his baby momma’s ex Younes Bendjima about her PDA-filled trip to Italy. Now, a source is coming out of the woodwork to confirm what it looks like: the dad of three has some major “unsettled ill will” towards Kourtney and Travis! Speaking to ET on Tuesday, the insider dished:

“Kourtney and Scott are definitely not as close as they once were. Scott has some unsettled ill will towards Kourtney and Travis being together and Kourtney is over the jealousy. She thinks Scott needs to grow up.”

LOLz!! No wonder Kourt’s fed up! Those leaked DMs were pretty petty, TBH.

If you missed it, Scott allegedly complained to Bendjima on Instagram, writing:

“Yo, is this chick OK!???? Broooo, like what is this? In the middle of Italy.”

Younes, who is also the Kardashian’s ex, totally called him out on the hate — creating a messy situation that potentially cost the Flip It Like Disick star his 20-year-old girlfriend, who called it quits after posting some not-so-cryptic messages online! The Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum didn’t make a public statement on the controversy, but she’s reportedly “upset” that the family drama has been made “public,” the insider continuing:

“Scott and Kourtney have always had a public united front and have done a great job co-parenting. Kourtney doesn’t want her kids seeing anything online that makes it look like their parents don’t get along.”

Oof, that stinks for their shared kiddos, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, who are young enough to be really hurt by seeing headlines about their parents fighting!

Unfortunately for them, it doesn’t sound like things will cool off quickly between the feuding co-parents. The E! personality and the Blink-182 drummer not only “don’t care about Scott’s opinion,” but their pouring their frustration back into their relationship — flaunting their love life for all to see every time they go out and about now! On Monday, the couple was spotted making out in New York City — check out the picture proof HERE!

As for how their relationship is aside from their obvious sexual chemistry, they’ve also been making great strides emotionally — even talking about a “future together.” The outlet learned:

“Kourtney and Travis have grown even closer since traveling together. They have gotten so much more serious, to the point that they could very well spend the rest of their lives together. They are both very committed and very happy. Their kids are also excited about a bigger, closer future together.”

How amazing that the kids are on board with the potential blended family too! As Perezcious readers know, the 42-year-old is mom to three little tykes while the musician is raising kids Alabama, 15, and Landon, 17, with their estranged mother Shanna Moakler.

The confidant continued to gush about how much the reality star has supported her rock star boyfriend (like sticking by his side while he conquered a fear of flying following a scary 2008 plane crash), adding:

“[She] has helped Travis regain confidence in so many aspects of his life, including flying again, and he can’t imagine his life without her at this point.”

Don’t worry, the model has been changed for the better too! The source revealed:

“Travis makes Kourtney laugh and he is honest, sincere, genuinely caring and a great dad, lover and partner. The list goes on and on. Kourtney loves all of those qualities about him and finds him very endearing.”

How sweet! We’re sure that’s only gonna make Scott’s blood boil more though. But, hey, just cause he’s heartbroken doesn’t mean he can destroy someone else’s love story!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think these co-parents can work through this “ill will” or is Scott going to be feeling jealous until the end of time? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

