Denise Richards Claims She Has Video Proof Of Aaron Phypers Stealing Her Laptop Full Of NSFW Photos!

Denise Richards has the receipts that her estranged husband stole her laptop full of explicit photos! That is what she is now claiming!

Amid their extremely messy divorce, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has repeatedly accused Aaron Phypers of stealing her computer, which contained her nude pictures. You may recall that after Denise claimed he physically and verbally abused her during their relationship, he fired back with accusations of his own. He alleged that the actress cheated on him with her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test instructor, Rudy Reyes. And he had the proof!

Related: Denise Richards ABANDONED Dog With Cancer, Claims Aaron Phypers!

Aaron said in a Dailymail.com interview that he discovered 107 NSFW messages between Denise and the veteran, including a d**k pic from Rudy and a photo of the reality star showing her breast. He shared the intimate texts AND pictures! And because of that, Denise accused him of leaking her nudes to the media! She also basically confirmed the affair…

The Wild Things alum filed a new motion late last month, claiming Aaron violated her temporary restraining order — which she obtained after her domestic violence accusations. And he did so by showing the texts and NSFW pictures of Rudy and Denise that he allegedly stole from the laptop to the media. She demanded that the court order Aaron to stop disseminating any material on her devices. She also asked him to return her laptop, along with the images, recordings, and cellphones belonging to her. It was supposed to be by the end of the day on July 29. However, that apparently never happened since their legal teams were in court duking it out over the stolen laptop issue on Friday!

TMZ reported that during a hearing over the temporary restraining order her attorneys claimed there is video proof that Aaron stole the laptop. They alleged the footage shows Aaron running away from her home with the computer in his hand. However, Aaron’s lawyers denied the allegation. They swear he doesn’t have the laptop.

Hmm.

For what it is worth, Denise’s legal team did not show the alleged video. Not in the hearing, anyway. Another court date is scheduled for September 8. Perhaps she will show it then? What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube, WENN]