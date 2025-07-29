Denise Richards Seemingly Confirms Rudy Reyes Affair While Accusing Ex Aaron Phypers Of Stealing Her Laptop & Leaking Nude Pics!

The divorce drama between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers is not over yet!

Ever since he filed for divorce earlier this month, the former pair has been throwing nasty allegations back and forth at each other. It started when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum accused Aaron of physical and verbal abuse and got a temporary restraining order against him. He vehemently denied her accusations before making shocking accusations of his own. Aaron then claimed Denise cheated on him with her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test instructor, Rudy Reyes.

According to the Quantum 360 founder, he discovered 107 NSFW messages between Denise and the veteran — including a d**k pic from Rudy and a photo of his estranged wife exposing one breast. He even shared the text receipts! The photographs, too! He also accused the actress of having a drug problem. Yikes…

However, his actions may come back to bite him! It created an even bigger mess in the divorce as Denise is now claiming Aaron leaked her nude photos to the press! This also confirms something went on outside her marriage…

According to Us Weekly, the 54-year-old television personality alleged in a new motion on Monday that he is “repeatedly violating the [temporary restraining order in place] by disseminating to numerous new organizations on multiple occasions … private information from my laptop (including text messages and nude photographs of me) that he stole.”

Denise now wants the court to order Aaron to return her stolen laptop as well as all images, recordings, and cellphones belonging to her by the end of the day on Tuesday. She also demands he cease disseminating any material on her devices. In the motion, the Wild Things star further explained she obtained a temporary restraining order against Aaron earlier this month, but the court did not grant her request for the devices. So. due to his recent actions, she now needs the court to step in and help.

Denise claimed that one day after Aaron was served the restraining order, he gave an interview where he admitted to opening her laptop and going through her text messages. Her attorney then sent another notice to Aaron, warning him to stop leaking information and material from the laptop. However, he didn’t. Days later, Denise said another story came out about her private texts “that were stolen by Aaron from my laptop” and several of her private photos. She said the pics included “a picture of me with my breast completely exposed and another picture of my buttocks” before adding:

“Another picture in the article is a picture of my phone being held by Aaron’s hand with my private text messages.”

Of course, the two interviews she is referencing are the ones Aaron did with TMZ and Dailymail.com. In the latter, as Denise noted in her new motion, her former hubby said he discovered 107 “raunchy text messages” on her phone. And he revealed the details of those messages as well as shared the intimate pics of both Rudy and Denise! She continued:

“I am in extreme distress and greatly disturbed since Aaron has been repeatedly disseminating private text messages stolen from my laptop after the TRO has been issued and I have warned him numerous times not to disseminate any information from my cell phone or laptop. Aaron accessing my private information on my laptop and disseminating the information is not only abuse and a violation of the TRO, but the disseminating of nude photographs is a criminal act.”

At this time, the judge has not decided on her plea. Aaron denied her latest allegations in a statement to Us, saying:

“I absolutely deny the false allegations that I violated the restraining order or stole Denise’s laptop or cell phones. These claims are not only untrue — they are being weaponized to damage my reputation and distract from the truth.”

Hmm. What are your reactions to the latest in this messy breakup, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via Denise Richards/Instagram, Bravo/YouTube]