Denise Richards ABANDONED Dog With Cancer, Claims Aaron Phypers!

Denise Richards accused her ex Aaron Phypers of putting down her dog without warning — but what does he say happened?

As we covered, cops were called on Sunday afternoon when Denise showed up to Aaron’s home, demanding to be let in and to get one of her dogs. Her lawyer, Brett Berman, told People after the fact that she “did not violate” the temporary restraining order she got against her estranged husband amid abuse allegations. He also stated she was eager to “retrieve her dogs after learning that Mr. Phypers had put down one of her other dogs without her knowledge or permission.” A SHOCKING ALLEGATION.

But Aaron is saying it’s not true! And he has more awful things to say about his ex…

Related: Denise Richards Seen With Fresh Bruise – It’s Not What You Think, Says Source!

As the businessman has previously explained, his parents have been taking care of Denise’s many pets for years now. Aaron even alleged the Bravo star neglected to properly look after the pets as needed, and he’s doubling down on this narrative now.

Speaking to People on Thursday, the 52-year-old alleged the reality star didn’t have a relationship or any involvement with any of their pets. He argued:

“Denise hasn’t interacted with the animals in two years and never has wanted knowledge or wanted to give her permission to any type of care for the animals.”

What??

A source close to him also claimed that the dog that had to be put down was suffering from health issues, they explained to the outlet:

“Melanie, a sweet elder dog who Aaron loved, had late stage cancer and was suffering when he took her for help as the vet insisted the few days she had left being in pain were better met with putting her to sleep and off to heaven. It was a painful decision. To say she was ‘put down’ is hurtful.”

Very sad. No dog parent wants to have to face that difficult decision. But how awful if Denise really abandoned her dogs!!

Aaron went on to slam his estranged wife’s lawyer — who, along with making the claim about the pet, also alleged that Aaron was not home when his client showed up unexpectedly at the house. A source previously told the outlet Aaron was at home but slipped out another door when he heard her yelling (because he was worried about the TRO). Now, Aaron blasted the legal professional:

“Denise’s attorney has consistently struck out in pursuit of the truth. There is a difference between telling the truth and trying to protect your client.”

Yeesh!

He went on:

“Having the title of attorney or being a celebrity does not put you above the law. It does not give you the right to humiliate others for the sake of your interests. Both of these actions have been readily apparent here in the last couple of weeks.”

Oof. Things remain as tense as ever between them!!

Thoughts? Do U buy this version of events? Sound OFF (below)!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]