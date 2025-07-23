Denise Richards' Lawyer Accuses Aaron Phypers Of STEALING -- And He Fires Right Back With A Classic RHOBH Dig!

The ongoing divorce battle between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers just keeps heating up…

It began with Denise accusing her ex of abuse. Then Aaron claimed the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star cheated on him. Even worse, he said she had more serious problems like drugs which led, among other things, to his concern for the safety of their 14-year-old daughter Eloise. Yeah. Oof.

Well now Denise is firing back. In a statement to People on Monday, the Starship Troopers alum’s legal team denied the claims Phypers made — and then went on the offensive!

Richards’ attorney Brett Berman denied Aaron’s infidelity and addiction accusations and instead reiterated claims that the 53-year-old man abused his estranged wife in a new statement to the mag. And not only that, Berman also accused Aaron of stealing from Denise! Yes, really!

The attorney said to the outlet on Monday evening:

“In addition to the repeated abuse perpetrated by Mr. Phypers against Ms. Richards throughout the parties’ marriage, Mr. Phypers has continued to harass Ms. Richards since being served with the Temporary Restraining Order by, among other things, disseminating private information from Ms. Richards’ cell phone and laptop, which he stole. These actions continue to disturb Ms. Richards’ peace.”

The statement went on with a not-so-thinly-veiled threat to address the alleged abuse “in court” as the contentious divorce battle heads in that direction:

“We have warned Mr. Phypers in writing not to disseminate any information from Ms. Richards’ stolen cell phone and laptop but, he continues to do so. Ms. Richards will not be responding to Mr. Phypers’ false allegations in a public forum, and will be addressing Mr. Phypers’ abuse in Court.”

Damn!

But without hesitation Aaron fired RIGHT back at the lawyer!

In a response also obtained and published by People on Monday night, Phypers clapped back against Berman’s words by making a SUPER snarky reference to Denise’ infamous RHOBH moment when she wore her jacket upside-down. Aaron said:

“Unfortunately, it seems Denise is experiencing another one of her now-infamous ‘upside-down jacket’ moments — and her well-paid handlers appear determined to spin it upright, no matter the cost or collateral damage.”

And Phypers wasn’t done there. He continued:

“We genuinely hope she receives the help and support she clearly needs. As Denise herself once famously slurred in a less-than-sober moment — words that now echo with irony: ‘Stop it. I know what you are doing.'”

Then, he wrapped up his response up with this gem:

“Nothing was stolen, and nothing is missing — except, perhaps, Ms. Richards’ moral compass.”

Oof!

Welp — looks like we can continue preparing ourselves for the divorce battle of the decade, y’all.

Thoughts? Reactions? Drop ’em (below)!

